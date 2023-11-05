Grading the Steelers defensive positional units at the midway point of the season

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense came to play this season, even if the offense has not. That isn’t to say everything is great on defense, quite the contrary. But much like the offense and Kenny Pickett’s late comebacks, the Steelers defense has made several splash plays late to help secure wins.

We are handing out our midseason grades and for the defense, the news is better than it was for the offense

Defensive line - B-

This group has held its own without Cam Heyward in the lineup. We love how Larry Ogunjobi and Keannu Benton have played and the coaches need to just get Benton on the field more.

Outside linebacker - A

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have been tremendous. Both guys are playing at an All-Pro level with a combined 15 sacks and 33 quarterback hits. You add in Markus Golden and Nick Herbig and this might be the best pass-rushing rotation in the NFL.

Inside linebacker - B

It took a couple of games but this group really came together as all newcomers to the team. The loss of Cole Holcomb for the season will hurt this unit in the second half of the season but he, along with Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander turned in a great first eight games.

Cornerbacks - C-

The only reason this group doesn’t get a D is because Joey Porter Jr. is the real deal. Patrick Peterson was supposed to replace Cam Sutton but it hasn’t happened at all and Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan have been inconsistent.

Safeties - D+

Without Minkah Fitzpatrick, this group just isn’t very good. Keanu Neal makes a lot of bad decisions on the field and Damontae Kazee is as good as the guy lined up with him.

