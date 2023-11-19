Grading South Carolina football vs Kentucky: Key turnovers lead Gamecocks to overall A

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is at its best in November, and the Gamecocks kept their bowl game hopes alive with a 17-14 upset of Kentucky on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5 SEC) have now beaten the Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013 after winning in Lexington in 2022. South Carolina's defense forced three turnovers, and Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette took over in the fourth quarter for a game-winning touchdown drive.

As South Carolina turns towards its final must-win game to hit the six-win bowl threshold against rival Clemson on Nov. 25 (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), here's how we graded the Gamecocks' final win of the SEC East era:

Offense: B-

The Gamecocks' offense started out dominant, scoring on each of its first two possessions and eating up nearly 12 minutes of clock on two drives. However, the unit cooled off and did not see the red zone again until a 17-yard touchdown from Legette in the fourth quarter.

Spencer Rattler went 19-of-27 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns, both to Legette who finished with 94 receiving yards on six catches.

Defense: A

South Carolina's defense kept them in the game as the offense struggled to find momentum in the middle quarters. Nick Emmanwori intercepted a touchdown pass in the second quarter that would have given Kentucky a lead, and Jalon Kilgore and DQ Smith combined for a forced fumble and recovery the next drive. It was another forced fumble by Jordan Strachan and Tonka Hemingway that prevented Kentucky from attempting a game-winning drive with two minutes left.

Though he did start the second half on a 31-yard touchdown run, the unit limited star running back Ray Davis to 61 yards on the ground, and neither of Kentucky's top wide receivers surpassed 35 yards.

Special teams: A-

Mitch Jeter hit his lone short field goal and long snapper Hutner Rogers had a huge tackle in punt coverage to prevent a return from speedster Barion Brown.

Kai Kroeger's punting was solid if not up to his 2022 standard. He landed three of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged 45 yards.

Coaching: A

The Gamecocks had a game plan and stuck to it, even when it looked like things weren't working in the middle quarters. Using LaNorris Sellers in designed runs was innovative with a thin running back room, and the defense looked prepared to handle all of Kentucky's star skill players in a way it rarely has this year.

Overall: A-

South Carolina plays its best football late in the season, and this was no exception. The Gamecocks are taking care of business with a vulnerable Clemson squad headed to Columbia.

