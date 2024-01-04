Grading the Sooners' defense during the 2023 season

Jan. 3—Of all the uncertainty that came with hiring first-time head coach Brent Venables, one thing that was clear was that Oklahoma was going to get a renewed focus on the defensive side of the ball.

The Sooners' defense showed some signs of improvement in Venables' first year, but it was still a ways away from reaching the levels of his defenses at Clemson. Venables said he was confident before the season that the team was deeper and ready to take another step forward.

Coming out of the Sooners' second season under their new head coach, the improvement on the defensive side of the ball was hard to ignore.

Over 13 games, the Sooners allowed 23.5 points per game, which was the third-fewest in program history over the last decade. They lead the country in interceptions per game (1.54), were 14th in third down conversion percentage defense (31.1%), tied for seventh in team tackles for loss (98) and 17th in passing efficiency defense (118.62).

But they still ranked 78th in total defense (389.4 yards per game), 79th in first downs allowed (260) and 109th in passing yards allowed per game (250.8).

Here's how we graded the Sooners' defense at each position this season:

Defensive Line: B-

It's easy to overlook the tackles in Venables' defense. They're often asked to eat up double teams in the run game to allow the team's talented linebackers to make the play.

All-conference linebacker Danny Stutsman led the team with 16 tackles for loss and many of those plays start with the players up front. Nose tackle Isaiah Coe was an All-Big 12 honorable mention with 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Defensive tackles Jordan Kelly, Jacob Lacey and Jonah Laulu combined for 8.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries. Opponents ran the ball 48.1% of the time against the Sooners' defense.

Only 20 teams drew a lower percentage of running plays this season.

The Sooners' rushing defense struggled late in the season, but finished the season allowing a season-low 29 yards on the ground against Arizona.

The defensive line also matched a season-high in sacks against the Wildcats with five quarterback hurries. But it wasn't always that easy for the Sooners' defensive line, who had just two sacks over the final five games of the regular season.

Still, they had 26 quarterback hurries over those five games, including eight against West Virginia without recording a sack.

The Sooners finished 10th in the conference in sacks per game, averaging 1.8.

Defensive end Ethan Downs led the team with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, which was second on the team. Downs was named to the all-conference second team as a junior.

Linebackers: A

Stutsman took another step forward in his development this season and turned into a true game-changer for the Sooners' defense. He finished second in the conference in both tackles (115) and tackles for loss (16) on his way to earning All-Big 12 First Team and AP All-American Third Team honors.

When the Sooners lost Stutsman in the first half against Kansas, the difference was very noticeable as the Jayhawks rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns. He also missed the following game against Oklahoma State and the Sooners' defense struggled again in their second-straight loss.

Jaren Kanak didn't have a breakout sophomore year like some were expecting, but redshirt freshman Kip Lewis showed a lot of potential late in the season. Lewis was named an honorable mention for defensive freshman of the year after recording 66 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Cornerbacks: B

Oklahoma's secondary finished 109th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (250.8), but that doesn't tell the whole story of the Sooners' pass defense.

On one hand, they came away with 20 interceptions, which was second most in the country, and returned four for touchdowns.

They ranked 17th nationally passing efficiency defense (118.62) and 22nd in passing yards per completion (13.62).

The Sooners still struggled to avoid giving up big plays in the passing game, finishing outside the top 95 nationally in passes allowed of 10, 20 and 30 yards. Opposing quarterbacks that were able to stay poised and find gaps in the Sooners' zone defense still were able to come away with big games.

Texas, Oklahoma State and Arizona in particular found ways to gash the Sooners' secondary for big chunks throughout those three games.

Three Oklahoma cornerbacks earned all-conference honorable mention honors (Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby). Williams was second on the team in interceptions (three) despite missing three games due to injury.

Washington led the team with seven pass breakups, despite having no interceptions. Dolby showed he can be a threat when he comes off of a blitz with five tackles for loss including two sacks on the season.

Safeties: B+

It was a special season for Billy Bowman as he came away with six interceptions and was the national leader in pick-sixes with four.

The junior made a case late in the season to be a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, but ended up settling for All-Big 12 First Team honors. Peyton Bowen showed he could be next in line to become one of the program's next great defensive back after a breakout freshman season.

Bowen blocked two punts, had five pass breakups and a sack, while playing in all 13 games.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com