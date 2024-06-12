Grading each SEC team's chance to make College Football Playoff | Toppmeyer

Does ESPN’s Football Power Index know something I don’t?

ESPN recently released its latest FPI, which includes a percentage breakdown for each team’s chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Among the peculiarities:

ESPN’s FPI awards Ole Miss just a 20.7% chance of making the playoff. That’s strange, considering this is Lane Kiffin’s best roster, and the Rebels enjoy an accommodating schedule.

Oklahoma is listed with a 36.6% chance of making the playoffs despite breaking in a new starting quarterback, entering a new conference and facing one of the nation’s toughest schedules.

Georgia’s chance of playoff qualification (79.1%) leads the nation, but how is it not higher? Excluding the pandemic-shortened season, the Bulldogs have won at least 11 games every season since 2017, so I find it hard to believe that there’s better than a 20% chance they will miss the playoff.

TOPPMEYER: Why I've developed a new slogan for SEC football teams, from Tennessee to LSU to Alabama

We deserve a second opinion, so I consulted with my analytics interns, plugged some numbers into the Topp-O-Meter 3000 computer formula and spit out these highly scientific playoff qualification percentage chances for the SEC's playoff hopefuls:

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

Georgia

ESPN FPI percentage: 79.1%

Topp percentage: 87.4%

Georgia's schedule features road games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss and a home game against Tennessee. That stiff slate is the only reason my percentage isn’t in the 90s.

Texas

ESPN FPI percentage: 67.8%

Topp percentage: 79.1%

Never mind the conference change, because Texas is built to return to the playoff. However, the Longhorns will play at Michigan in Week 2, and an early loss would narrow the margin for error.

TOPPMEYER: Steve Sarkisian didn't want to replace Nick Saban. Why? No reason leave Texas football

Alabama

ESPN FPI percentage: 57.2%

Topp percentage: 57.1%

Kalen DeBoer inherited enough talent to reach 10 wins and a playoff berth, but a tough schedule means that’s no sure thing. Heck, given how the CFP committee usually suckles Alabama, maybe 9-3 would do the trick.

ESPN FPI percentage: 37.3%

Topp percentage: 34.3%

Missouri enjoys a schedule tailor-made for a playoff berth, especially when you factor in the return of stars Brady Cook and Luther Burden. But the Tigers were fortunate to beat Kansas State and Florida last season. Can they walk the tightrope again?

Tennessee

ESPN FPI percentage: 36.9%

Topp percentage: 33.3%

The schedule breaks Tennessee’s way outside of games against Georgia and Alabama, and the Vols will retain a strong offense. My computer factored in the chance that Tennessee lays an egg away from Neyland Stadium, à la South Carolina in 2022 and Missouri in ’23.

Oklahoma

ESPN FPI percentage: 36.6%

Topp percentage: 14.1%

Oklahoma must face Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Alabama and LSU. Talk about a rude welcome to the SEC. The Sooners could have a better team than last season (when they went 10-3) and still finish with a worse record.

LSU

ESPN FPI percentage: 25.3%

Topp percentage: 35.3%

Topp-O-Meter's assessment of LSU is similar to that of Tennessee: Good offense, questionable defense. Four opponents stand out: vs. Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma. Can it split against those four?

TOPPMEYER: Inside Brian Kelly's quest to win a national championship – at LSU, not Michigan

Ole Miss

ESPN FPI percentage: 20.7%

Topp percentage: 59.1%

Here’s Topp-O-Meter’s biggest discrepancy with the FPI. I see three tough games: at LSU, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Georgia. Plus, a trip to The Swamp to face Florida is not a slam dunk. Split those four, and the Rebels ought to be in good shape.

Texas A&M

ESPN FPI percentage: 21%

Topp percentage: 13.8%

Perhaps the Topp-O-Meter remains scarred by the Jimbo Fisher era, or it is simply unconvinced that quarterback Conner Weigman can spearhead a playoff offense after suffering a broken foot last season? Helping the Aggies’ cause: Their schedule avoids Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

ESPN FPI percentage (combining all seven): 35.5%

Topp percentage: 2.9%

I totaled the percentages of these seven teams for one final entry. The FPI lists Auburn (13.5%) with the best chance of making the playoff among these seven, but how much should the FPI be trusted, considering it lists Vanderbilt with a 0.2% chance? Any figure higher than 0.0% chance for Vanderbilt is too high and calls the entire operation into question. I don’t see much avenue to the playoff for any of these teams. The first nine teams are playoff hopefuls. These seven aren’t, although a few could play spoiler.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, and newsletter, SEC Football Unfiltered. Subscribe to read all of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFP: Grading each SEC football team's chance to make playoff