Grading Seahawks picks from NFL.com’s 7-round win-now draft

Earlier this week Chad Reuter at NFL.com did a league-wide draft, allowing each team to have their pick from every player currently in the league. With an emphasis on building rosters for winning this season, he went through seven rounds of picks for all 32 teams.

Here’s who the Seahawks came out with in each round and our grades for each.

Round 1 pick 20: CB Sauce Gardner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We will die on the hill that Tariq Woolen has a higher ceiling and will pass Sauce Gardner sometime in the next couple of years. However, for now you can make a strong argument that Sauce is the best corner in the league, as Pro Football Focus graded him out as the NFL’s best in 2022. A young, elite talent at an important position is a great way to start. No objections, here.

Grade: A

Round 2 pick 45: RB Derrick Henry

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks seem determined to pick a running back in the second round (or higher) in the real NFL draft every year, so this should probably not come as a surprise. It’s also not hard to see Derrick Henry thriving in Pete Carroll’s run-heavy offense. That said, Henry is now 29 years old and the odds are against him continuing his streak of destruction for much longer. A younger running back would have been better here – or may even a QB.

Grade: C-

Round 3 pick 84: G Quenton Nelson

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Guards might be the most easily replaced players in the modern game. However, it never hurts to have one of the best in the league at any position. Quenton Nelson is a mauler of a run blocker and would help loose Derrick Henry on those inside zone runs Seattle favors so much.

Grade: B+

Round 4 pick 109: WR Chris Olave

The Seahawks get a first-round talent at wide receiver in the fourth, and one that just turned 23 years old. As a rookie Olave posted 72 catches, over 1,000 yards and scored four touhdowns. Not bad production considering the quarterback play he had to work with. He’ll need that ability, as you’ll see.

Grade: A

Round 5 pick 148: LB Demario Davis

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle steals a Saint here for the second straight pick and they got another great and underrated talent. For several years Demario Davis has been a top-five off-ball linebacker and has never gotten his proper recognition. Somehow Davis has only made one Pro Bowl (2022). In any case, he defends the run, drops back in coverage and rushes the passer well. The Seahawks lose points though for passing on QBs again.

Grade: A-

Round 6 pick 173: DL Denico Autry

Another underrated veteran defender comes off the board here in Denico Autry, who’s been a model of consistency ever since he left the Raiders after the 2017 season. He’s posted at least nine quarterback hits and 17 pressures for six years running.

Grade: B

Round 7 pick 212: QB Mitch Trubisky

At long last the Seahawks pick a quarterback in this seven-round redraft and somehow they landed on the worst one available. We would have no objection to using Mitch Trubisky as a backup behind a more capable passer, but one could argue he was the worst quarterback to start more than 10 games over the last decade, even worse than Sam Darnold.

Grade: F-

