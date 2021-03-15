Grading RG Kevin Zeitler’s signing with the Ravens: A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have a very specific and unique offensive profile. They want Lamar Jackson to affect defenses almost as much as a runner as he does as a passer, and a lot of the rest of Baltimore’s run game works off Jackson’s athleticism and his constant threat as a runner. The Ravens also run more gap blocking than any other team, especially gap blocking with one or more pulling guards.

These processes were complicated in 2020 with the retirement of Marshal Yanda, the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who had been a constant force for the team at right tackle and right guard (mostly right guard) from 2007 through 2019. But after Yanda’s retirement, and with Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips trying to fill Yanda’s right guard spot, Baltimore’s offense wasn’t quite as effective.

That’s why the Monday signing of former Bengals and Giants right guard Kevin Zeitler is a big deal. Baltimore got Zeitler on a three-year, $22 million deal with $16 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It’s a great addition for the Ravens not only because Zeitler is still a great player in the abstract at age 31, but more specifically because he’s a perfect schematic fit for his new team. The Giants released Zeitler on March 10 to free up $12 million in 2021 cap space, but the cut was not based on performance.

In 2020, per Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens ran gap blocking with one or more pulling guards in the run game on a league-leading 245 snaps, gaining a league-leading 1,518 yards, a league-leading 672 yards after contact, and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. The Giants in 2020 ran behind those kinds of blocking patterns on 125 snaps for 552 yards, 292 yards after contact, and one touchdown. Of course, the Giants didn’t have Lamar Jackson or Lamar Jackson’s running backs (especially with Saquon Barkleys injuries), but it speaks to the fact that Zeitler won’t have to start from scratch schematically.

Zeitler also allowed just two sacks and 28 total pressures last season on 630 pass-blocking snaps last season, so he’ll help keep Jackson protected when he does drop back more than Jackson was last season. This is a great move for the Ravens — not that Zeitler is quite at Yanda’s future Hall of Fame level, but he’s still very good, and more importantly, he’s very good in the ways the Ravens need him to be.

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens sign Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens have made a big addition to their offensive line. Free agent guard Kevin Zeitler has agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens, according to multiple reports. Zeitler can sign now, rather than waiting until the start of the league year on Wednesday, because the Giants cut him last week. The [more]

  • Ravens to sign G Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens have agreed to terms on a deal with guard Kevin Zeitler. The contract is for three years and is worth $22 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed. Zeitler was released by the Giants last week in a cap-saving move for New York

  • Ravens get an ‘A’ grade for Kevin Zeitler signing

    The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.

  • NFL’s legal tampering period set to begin

    A big step in the offseason begins Monday.

  • Ravens sign OG Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens pounced on the availability of offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, signing the former Giant to a 3-year deal Monday.

  • What to know about the first March Madness in two years

    Nearly two years in the making, the Big Dance is finally returning from its pandemic-induced hiatus. Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to fill out your bracket.Driving the news: 68 teams have been invited to the men's NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis — a bubbled basketball extravaganza unlike anything college sports has ever seen.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.No. 1 seeds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, MichiganLast four in: Michigan State, UCLA, Wichita State, DrakeFirst four out: Louisville, Colorado State, St. Louis, Ole MissBids by conference: Big Ten (9), SEC (6), Big 12 (7), ACC (7), Pac-12 (5), Big East (4), American (2), Atlantic 10 (2), West Coast (2), Missouri Valley (2), Mountain West (2), 20 conferences (1) Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago are back and ready to make some noise once again. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesBest matchups:No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA: The Spartans and Bruins will play in Purdue's Mackey Arena to conclude Thursday night' play-in games. Safe to say this is one of the best "First Four" matchups ever.No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop: This will be a popular upset pick — for good reason. The Wildcats are without star point guard Colin Gillespie and the Eagles are an impressive 23-1.No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech: The Ramblers have the nation's best defensive rating, while the Yellow Jackets have lots of momentum after winning the ACC Tournament.No. 12 UCSB vs. No. 5 Creighton: The Gauchos are one of the most talented mid-majors, and the Blue Jays may still be licking their wounds after losing big to Georgetown in the Big East title game.No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia: The Bobcats have a stud point guard and nearly beat Illinois. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers won't arrive in Indy until Friday, with most of the roster in quarantine.There are SIX teams in the Midwest region with orange as their primary color. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/k1tyueInEA— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 14, 2021 By the numbers:6 shades of orange: Six teams in the Midwest Region have orange as their primary color: No. 1 Illinois, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 Clemson, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 12 Oregon State.4 top-two seeds: The Big Ten has a pair of No. 1 seeds (Illinois, Michigan) and No. 2 seeds (Ohio State, Iowa), marking the first time a conference has ever earned four top-two seeds.72-68: No. 9 seeds are 72-68 (.514) all-time against No. 8 seeds in the Round of 64, the only lower seed with a winning record. By comparison, No. 10 seeds are just 55-85 (.393) against No. 7 seeds.44 schools: With Hartford and Grand Canyon making their debuts, there are now just 44 Division I programs (out of 357) that have never gone dancing.3rd coach: Iona's Rick Pitino is the third coach to lead five programs to the tournament, joining Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith.Printable bracket.Official seed list1–10: 1. Gonzaga, 2. Baylor, 3. Illinois, 4. Michigan, 5. Alabama, 6. Ohio State, 7. Iowa, 8. Houston, 9. Arkansas, 10. West Virginia11–20: 11. Texas, 12. Kansas, 13. FSU, 14. Purdue, 15. Oklahoma State, 16. Virginia, 17. Creighton, 18. Villanova, 19. Tennessee, 20. Colorado21–30: 21. USC, 22. Texas Tech, 23. BYU, 24. San Diego State, 25. Oregon, 26. UConn, 27. Clemson, 28. Florida, 29. LSU, 30. Loyola Chicago31–40: 31. UNC, 32. Oklahoma, 33. Missouri, 34. Georgia Tech, 35. Wisconsin, 36. Maryland, 37. Virginia Tech, 38. VCU, 39. St. Bonaventure, 40. Rutgers41–50: 41. Syracuse, 42. Utah State, 43. Michigan State, 44. UCLA, 45. Wichita State, 46. Oregon State, 47. Georgetown, 48. Drake, 49. Winthrop, 50. UC Santa Barbara51–60: 51. Ohio, 52. North Texas, 53. Liberty, 54. UNC Greensboro, 55. Abilene Christian, 56. Morehead State, 57. Colgate, 58. Eastern Washington, 59. Grand Canyon, 60. Cleveland State61–68: 61. Oral Roberts, 62. Iona, 63. Drexel, 64. Hartford, 65. Mount St. Mary's, 66. Texas Southern, 67. Norfolk State, 68. Appalachian StateGo deeper:Look: Opening betting lines (ESPN)Read: How the bracket was built (NYT)Watch: Wichita State goes wild (Twitter)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • When is the 2021 NCAA women’s tournament? Schedule, key dates, locations for March Madness

    After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, date of the selection show, competition venues, and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Where will the 2021

  • Rams, OL coach Kevin Carberry meet with C Quinn Meinerz again

    The Rams are showing plenty of interest in Quinn Meinerz, a Division III center prospect.

  • March Madness 2021: The Maryland Terrapins' potential path to the Final Four

    The Terps now know their path in this year's NCAA Tournament.

  • Report: Ex-Giants G Kevin Zeitler agrees to terms with Ravens

    Kevin Zeitler was released by the New York Giants last week.

  • Report: Texans trade for Patriots OT Marcus Cannon, swap draft picks

    The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade that nets the Texans OT Marcus Cannon at the price of swapping draft picks.

  • Fed likely to pen rosier forecasts, but no policy shift expected

    Federal Reserve policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, with unemployment falling and inflation rising, as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households. But investors who expect rosier projections to translate to any change in monetary policy when the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday will likely be disappointed. "The FOMC will not validate market expectations of an earlier and faster liftoff and will reiterate that its policy stance will remain very dovish for the foreseeable future," Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli told clients in a note last week.

  • Titans were among teams with most interest in Benardrick McKinney trade

    The Dolphins ended up landing McKinney in a trade with the Texans.

  • Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Pre free agency

    A pre free agency mock draft.

  • Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

    NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney. New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played [more]

  • Breaking down Titans 2021 NFL Draft target CB Jaycee Horn

    Jaycee Horn could be an option for the Tennessee Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Grading Dak Prescott’s four-year, $160 million extension: A+ for Dak, D- for Cowboys

    Dak Prescott made out like a bandit with his new contract, because the Cowboys waited too long.

  • 2021 NFL draft: New USA TODAY mock has Jets trading back, doubling down on Alabama skill players

    In USA Today's latest mock draft, the Jets are projected to trade back and add two playmakers in Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris.

  • Ravens sign Corey Davis, Patriots ink Jonnu Smith in ESPN simulation

    Two key Titans free agents land elsewhere in ESPN's simulation.

  • Former Black panther member seeking parole after almost 5 decades

    Lawyers for Sundiata Acoli, born Clark Edward Squire, have moved to have the former Black Panther party member released from prison after he has served decades behind bars. The Post reported Foerster was shot four times — twice in the head by his own service weapon and Harper was wounded.