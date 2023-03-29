Sports Illustrated lists Titans as team that should tank in 2023
A Sports Illustrated writer named the Titans among teams he thinks should tank in 2023.
A Sports Illustrated writer named the Titans among teams he thinks should tank in 2023.
After leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII in his second year as a starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts is in line for a contract extension. Philadelphia is publicly signaling that the organization is ready to make that happen. General Manager Howie Roseman made that point just after the club fell to the [more]
In a way, Howie Roseman has become a victim of his own ability to identify and develop front office talent. By Reuben Frank
Vanderbilt basketball wing Jordan Wright entered the transfer portal, according to a report.
The Mesa Public Schools' Governing Board approves the naming of Mountain View's gym court after former coach Gary Ernst.
Former Masters champions Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed said Wednesday they do not expect awkward moments and tension when LIV Golf and PGA Tour players meet at next week's Masters.Watson says he's trying "to beat them all" while Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, says there's no battle for tour top honor, just the fight for the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe will become the youngest Angels catcher to start on opening day while the Dodgers' Chris Taylor shows promising signs with his swing.
The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.
The Eagles have had a type this offseason as they signed external free agents and that's no accident. By Dave Zangaro
Most-watched women’s basketball game ever? The prognosticators say it could be.
The Cowboys never offered Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut to return, but Jerry Jones won’t close the door on bringing him back.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
Anna Davis’ title defense got off to a rough start Wednesday morning at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
This is the assist of the season.