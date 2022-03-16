Grading Ravens’ signing of OT Morgan Moses

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to terms with offensive tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year, $15 million deal on Tuesday night. The move helps fills a massive need along Baltimore’s offensive line, which struggled mightily in 2021 due to injuries as well as situational poor play.

Moses is an eight-year NFL veteran that has been extremely consistent as well as durable over the course of his career. Ever since his rookie season in 2014, Moses has played in every possible game he could and has started all but one of them.

The tackle is much more familiar with the right side, but has played briefly at left tackle. However, it seems expected that Moses will be in a competition with fellow offensive tackle JaWuan James for the starting right tackle spot. James was signed by the Ravens last offseason after being let go by the Denver Broncos following an achilles injury that he suffered away from their facility.

For an average of $5 million per season, Baltimore is getting a massive bargain for the play and availability of Moses. The Ravens were able to get a quality player at a position of need, and now their tackle depth is already looking much stronger than it did at this point last season.

Grade: A