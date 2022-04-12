Grading the Ravens’ re-signing of DL Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens made waves over the weekend when they re-signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Bynes was signed to a one-year deal, while Campbell got a two-year, $12.5 million contract worth up to $16.5 million.

It had been long speculated that Campbell could return to Baltimore, and many are happy that he and the team were able to come to an agreement. Over his first two years with the Ravens he was an important piece both on and off the field, and seemed to greatly enjoy his time in Baltimore.

Now that Campbell is back, he should be able to make an impact with his play and leadership once again. However, it’s more important this year that his snaps are managed appropriately based on how he’s feeling. Campbell played the most amount of snaps by far on Baltimore’s defensive line in 2021, and if he can be kept fresh for the end of season push and hopefully the playoffs, he could have his best season in a Ravens uniform to date in 2022.

Campbell’s contract is one that’s well worth the price. Getting such a quality player for $12.5 million (including a reported $3.56 million cap hit in the first year) is great value, and depending on the rest of the deal could provide the team with an out after one season. However, if the veteran continues to play well, he could stick for the entirety of the deal, which would be great for both parties.

All in all, it feels natural that Campbell is back in Baltimore. He expressed his desire to compete and win a Super Bowl championship, and the Ravens seem to give him one of the best chances to do both.

Grade: A-