Grading the Ravens’ selections on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens continued to add top-end talent during the 2022 NFL draft, selecting two great defensive prospects at No. 45 and No. 76 respectively. The picks represented some of the best players available on the board at the time while also filling out some of their needs.

To many, Baltimore has had one of the best drafts so far throughout the first two days, which bodes well for how some of the players they’ve selected will perform on the field. They also still have a plethora of draft picks to use on Day 3, including six fourth-round selections.

Below we grade each of the Ravens’ selections on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

Ravens select EDGE David Ojabo at No. 45 overall

Baltimore took a bit of a risk in selecting Ojabo at No. 45 due to his torn achilles that he suffered at his Pro Day, but it was a great risk to take. Ojabo has all of the makings of a phenomenal NFL pass rusher, and still has plenty to learn in order to reach his full potential.

Ojabo burst onto the scene at the University of Michigan, racking up 11 sacks in 13 games in what was his first true college football action. He has an array of moves to win and get to the quarterback, and could create a fearsome duo with former high school teammate Odafe Oweh.

When Ojabo is able to come back from his injury and return to full strength, he should be a force to be reckoned with. He has one of the best ceilings in the 2022 class, and while he might not be able to be on the field right away, this pick should pay off for the Ravens for years to come.

Grade: A

Ravens select DL Travis Jones at No. 76 overall

Jones represents amazing value for Baltimore at No. 76 overall. He was mocked by many to go in the early-to-mid second round, and the Ravens were able to secure his services in the third round, which is another amazing steal for Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta.

The former Connecticut defensive lineman provides an interior pass rushing presence, something that the Ravens have struggled to generate for years. He is also extremely strong and stout against the run, something that Baltimore prides themselves on stopping.

Jones had 134 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in college, showing great production. With the ability to now learn from veterans such as Calais Campbell, he should be able to be a part of the team’s future for a long time.

Grade: A+

