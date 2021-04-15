Grading the Ravens’ 2021 offseason through one month of free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of mixed reviews when it comes to their 2021 offseason moves so far. Many came into this offseason expecting the Ravens to be major players, but instead they’ve operated in the same way they always have.

They’ve made a few additions and re-signed multiple players that will continue to perform well in a Baltimore uniform. Although the team did see a few players depart, their current roster is still extremely competitive, even without breaking the bank for a free agent or signing a massive amount of new players.

The legal tampering period began on March 15th, so we are officially one month into 2021 free agency. How have the Ravens’ fared so far?

The team has added just three outside players throughout the first month of the offseason in guard Kevin Zeitler, tight end Josh Oliver, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. While Oliver is more of a reclamation project after playing in just three games during his first two NFL seasons, Zeitler and Watkins instantly make Baltimore’s offense better than it already was. Zeitler will shore up an interior offensive line group that struggled at times last season, and Watkins is an extremely versatile option who brings veteran leadership to an extremely young wide receiver room.

Despite adding some impact players, they did miss out on a few as well, such as Corey Davis, Marvin Jones Jr., Emmanuel Sanders and others. They were also reported to have interest in both JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, both of which spurned the Ravens to return to their former teams. The team could have stood to make one or two more additions during the first month of free agency, but they value compensatory picks, so signing a lot of unrestricted free agents would limit their ability to acquire those picks.

When it comes to who Baltimore has re-signed, a few key names include linebackers Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and L.J. Fort, defensive end Derek Wolfe, safety Anthony Levine Sr., and more. While the Ravens’ outside additions focus on the offensive side of the ball, their re-signings are defense oriented, making sure they brought back as many key pieces from a unit that proved to be one of the best in football last season. Bowser should have an increased role in 2021, while McPhee, Fort, Wolfe and others should continue to play well.

The Ravens weren’t able to re-sign everyone from their 2020 roster, losing a few key pieces that include linebackers Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward, wide receiver Willie Snead IV, and long snapper Morgan Cox. The team also opted to cut running back Mark Ingram II, who signed with the Houston Texans.

Losing Judon and Ngakoue are big blows to Baltimore’s pass rush, and losing Ward on top of both means that the Ravens will have to prioritize acquiring multiple edge rusher throughout the rest of the offseason. Snead was a key part of Baltimore’s offense for the three seasons he was with the Ravens, but with him primarily being a slot receiver, Baltimore opted to move in a different direction. For Ingram, it made sense for the Ravens to move on after a down year where he was phased out of the offense.

Overall, Baltimore has followed their blueprint from previous offseasons, so it’s not overly shocking to see the team not as active as many imagined. However, with Lamar Jackson on his rookie contract, the Ravens could have considered signing a few more unrestricted free agents, even if it meant sacrificing a compensatory pick to do so. The new players that they brought in and the old ones they re-signed keep the team extremely competitive, and as the offseason continues, Baltimore should slowly begin to sign more players and round out their roster.

Final grade: B-/C+

Recommended Stories

  • NFL sets schedule for offseason programs

    This offseason is set to be a mix of virtual and in-person work, although there might be less participation than in previous years.

  • NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Patriots among teams most likely to trade up for QB

    The New England Patriots need a quarterback of the future, but will they be able to find one with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • Falcons release Ito Smith

    Atlanta is releasing running back Ito Smith, the team announced on Thursday. Smith was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft and appeared in 35 games for the Falcons in three seasons. He was third on the team in yards rushing in 2020, picking up 268 yards on 63 carries. He also had 17 receptions [more]

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Kirk Herbstreit: Detroit Lions can't go wrong taking Trey Lance, Justin Fields at No. 7

    Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes attended pro days for both Lance and Fields, and here's what Kirk Herbstreit had to say about each quarterback.

  • NFL draft betting: Will Alabama really have 6 players go in the first round?

    The Crimson Tide has a steady stream of players going to the NFL.

  • Coinbase soars in milestone crypto market debut

    Cryptocurrencies took a giant leap into the mainstream Wednesday with the blockbuster stock market debut of Coinbase, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.Shares surged about 60 percent on the Nasdaq, immediately giving it a market valuation close to $100 billion, eclipsing that of the parent company of the venerable New York Stock Exchange, and rivaling that of Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs.This stock market debut, seen as a watershed moment for cryptos, comes as bitcoin, the most visible of the group touched another record high Wednesday - near $65,000.Coinbase -a9-year old company- is a big beneficiary of the interest in bitcoin, ethererum, doge coin and all the other cryptocurrencies out there.The exchange has 56 million users worldwide, capturing 11 percent of the crypto market, according to regulatory filings.Bitcoin trading, however, is its bread and butter.No longer relegated to the dark web, bitcoin's value has more than doubled this year alone as household names like Tesla said they will accept bitcoin as payment.And as bitcoin's value has skyrocketed, so has Coinbase's fortune.In just the first three months of this year alone, Coinbase predicts it took in more than $1.8 billion in revenues....that's more business than it did all of last year.And unlike many companies making stock market debuts - this one is profitable. Coinbase said it had an estimated quarterly profit between $730 million and $800 million.But that close correlation to bitcoin is also a risk.In bitcoin’s brief history - it has had huge swings to the downside.And that’s not the only potential headache facing Coinbase:Any potential regulatory crackdown of the new asset is a risk…And so is the prospect of competition from old-guard Wall Street firms who may make a move on Coinbase’s turf.But judging from the stock’s opening day surge, those are risks Coinbase's new investors are willing to take – as they hope the milestone creates the kind of publicity that sends crypto-trading into a new orbit.

  • Assault complaint filed against Rams' Aaron Donald

    A criminal complaint has been filed against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of an alleged altercation outside a Pittsburgh after-hours club.

  • UFC on ABC 2 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern, five others face potential 6 months

    Mackenzie Dern and five others could be out up to six months due injuries sustained during Saturday's card.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Schauffele laments 'perfect' shot that ended Masters chance

    Two years after finishing one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods at the Masters, Xander Schauffele endured more disappointment when what he thought was a "perfect" shot finished in the water and cost him a chance of winning on Sunday. What had seemed to be an emphatic Hideki Matsuyama coronation only an hour earlier suddenly became interesting when Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to cut a seven-shot deficit to just two strokes with three holes left at Augusta National. The pressure was very much on Matsuyama as Schauffele teed it up at the par-three 16th with a chance to stick his ball close to the hole and ratchet the heat up yet another notch.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Kyle Kuzma: Andre Drummond ‘kind of really never really been coached in his career’

    Andre Drummond won no playoff games in eight seasons with the Pistons and Cavaliers.

  • Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams, 24, retires

    Buffalo Bills OL Trey Adams retires from the NFL.

  • 3 things the return of Josh Dobbs could mean for the Steelers

    The Steelers surprised by signing Josh Dobbs back.

  • Sam Darnold deal: More details on trade between Panthers, Jets

    Apparently, Carolina felt it was important to hang on to their first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'Fired up' Dan Evans fuelled to biggest win of his career by Novak Djokovic's disrespect

    British No 1 Dan Evans cited a disrespectful late arrival from Novak Djokovic as the spur that prompted the best – and most unlikely – victory of his career today in Monte Carlo. This was a real turn-up. Beating Djokovic had appeared to be an impossible dream for Evans. He has never warmed to clay, nor had he previously managed a victory against anyone ranked higher than No 7 in the world. But Djokovic – who has stood atop the rankings for 14 months – came out strangely flat on a blustery, cold and drizzly day in the Riviera. And Evans was contrastingly brilliant, especially in the large number of stylish drop-shots that he feathered just over the net. The result was a pot pourri of remarkable statistics. This was Djokovic’s first defeat of 2021, after 10 straight victories. It was Evans’ first visit to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event (where he will play 11th seed David Goffin on Friday). Most notably, it was the first time that a British man had beaten a world No 1 on clay. A perceived snub in the build-up had helped Evans find his focus. “He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit,” Evans told Amazon Prime after his 6-4, 7-5 win. “It was a little annoying, so I was ready to go from that – it got me a little extra fired up. “That’s why we roll the balls out,” Evans added. “It’s one against one and you’ve gotta see who wins and that’s what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there but I am just really happy with coming through.” The same interview finished with a moment of banter as Amazon’s studio pundit Tim Henman asked Evans – tongue firmly in cheek – whether clay was now his favourite surface. “Is golf your favourite sport?” replied Evans, without addressing the question.

  • Madrid stand alone against the new order among Champions League semi-finalists

    UEFA is set to announce major changes to the Champions League next week but the make-up of this season's semi-finalists confirms the extent to which elite club football in Europe has already been transformed over the last decade.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Ricky Rudd

    Richard Lee “Ricky” Rudd was only 12 years old when he decided what his life‘s work would be. While taking a fan bus tour around the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rudd, who was in Indiana‘s capital city to compete in the national go-kart championship, was in awe of the 300,000-plus seat temple of auto racing. […]

  • Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

    The only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Bears has made some comments that won’t go over well in Chicago. Jim McMahon, who started his career in Chicago and ended it in Green Bay, told 1252 Sports that Green Bay was the best franchise he was with in the NFL. “It was [more]