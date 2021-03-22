Grading the Rams’ offseason moves

This offseason has been more about quality than quantity for the Los Angeles Rams. While they haven’t made many moves in free agency, they have made a handful of big ones: acquiring Matthew Stafford, re-signing Leonard Floyd, trading Michael Brockers and signing DeSean Jackson.

Jackson was the first outside free agent signed by the Rams, and that deal wasn’t reported until Sunday night. So it’s been relatively quiet in Thousand Oaks this winter, outside of the huge splash that was Stafford.

With the majority of Los Angeles’ moves now in the books, we graded each move made by the team this offseason. And in each instance, it’s hard not to like the approach taken by the Rams.

Trading Jared Goff + 3 draft picks for Matthew Stafford

This was the Rams’ first and biggest offseason move, and it remains the blockbuster transaction of the NFL offseason. Sean McVay was determined in his pursuit of Stafford, targeting him as the perfect quarterback for his system. He said recently that opportunities like this one don’t come up often in the NFL. So the Rams went all in, trading two first-round picks, a third-rounder and Goff – along with paying $24.7 million in dead money. It was a huge price to pay for a 33-year-old quarterback, but one that unequivocally made the Rams better. Stafford is an aggressive passer who can navigate the pocket, pick apart defenses, keep plays alive with his legs and change his arm angle to make tough throws. He’s exactly what McVay wants in a quarterback, making this a major upgrade over Goff. But we can't ignore the cost. The Rams gave up three picks in the top 105, including first-rounders in the next two years. They’ll feel the pain of that, forcing them to find gems on Day 2 and 3 of the draft. But it was a deal worth making.

Grade: B+

Re-signing Leonard Floyd to 4-year, $64M deal

Some were surprised that the Rams didn’t apply the franchise tag to Floyd, allowing him to hit free agency. There was clearly a lot of interest in him, with the Giants making a strong push and the Broncos eyeing Floyd, too. But the Rams prevailed with a $64 million offer, including $32.5 million fully guaranteed. Essentially, it’s a two-year, $32.5 million deal, which isn't cheap but also doesn’t cripple the Rams financially. They were desperate for a proven edge rusher and after Floyd’s 10.5-sack season, he has certainly proved capable of being an above-average starter. At $16 million per year, Floyd ranks 15th among edge rushers in annual salary. So it’s not as if the Rams made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. And with his ability against the run, Los Angeles has a well-rounded defender on the edge for the next four years. It’s hard to complain about that, even if Floyd isn't necessarily a prolific pass rusher. This was a good move by the Rams at a time when they had few other options. But if Floyd becomes a one-year wonder like Dante Fowler Jr. has been, this contract will look inflated in a year.

Grade: B+

Tendering Darious Williams at 1st-round level

The Rams were either going to give Williams a restricted-free agent tender or they were going to extend him with a multi-year deal. They weren’t going to let him hit free agency, which would’ve opened the floodgates for other teams to sign Williams. They opted for a first-round tender, which will cost them $4.766 million in 2021. If a team signs Williams to an offer sheet that the Rams choose not to match, L.A. will get a first-round pick in return for losing him. That’s not a bad option, though the Rams would probably still prefer to keep their stud corner. They could’ve gone with a second-round tender for $3.384 million, but teams might’ve been willing to give up a second-rounder for Williams – which I don’t think would be fair return, based on the way he played in 2020. Signing Williams to a long-term deal would’ve been best, because it could’ve lowered his cap hit this year and kept him in the mix for years to come, but the first-round tender makes a ton of sense.

Grade: A

Trading Michael Brockers for 2023 7th-round pick

A year after signing him to a three-year extension, the Rams traded Brockers to the Lions for next to nothing in return. They netted a 2023 seventh-round pick, which is close to as little compensation as you’ll see in the NFL. But this move wasn’t about getting a high draft pick in return for a starter. It was about clearing cap space and trying to do right by Brockers. The Rams saved $6.17 million in cap space by trading Brockers, which is more than the $4.67 million they would’ve gained by cutting him. So by trading him, they gain $1.5 million more and also acquire a late-round pick. And for Brockers, he goes to a team that wanted him, as evidenced by the three-year, $24 million extension the Lions signed him to upon completion of this trade. The Rams lost a starter and gained nothing of value in return, but they needed cap space and they have good depth on the defensive line.

Grade: B

Re-signing Johnny Mundt to 1-year deal

This was the smallest and least impactful move of the offseason by the Rams so far. Mundt was the No. 3 tight end a year ago and played a limited role on offense. But with Gerald Everett gone and Brycen Hopkins having yet to prove anything on the field, the Rams were smart to bring back their reserve tight end. Mundt is a good blocker and showed he’s capable of making plays in the passing game when called upon, too. If Hopkins doesn’t develop the way the Rams hoped, Mundt can contribute as the No. 2 tight end. His one-year deal is likely for close to $1 million, which is not a high price to pay – even for the cap-strapped Rams.

Grade: A-

Signing DeSean Jackson to 1-year deal

The Rams agreed to a one-year deal with Jackson on Sunday night, making him the first outside free agent that the team has signed all offseason. While we don’t yet know how much Jackson’s contract is worth, it won’t be for a lot, given his injury history and age (34). But when healthy, Jackson is still a quality deep threat at wide receiver – someone who can get behind the defense and score long touchdowns. That was a major hole for the Rams last season, which they now fill with a proven veteran who won’t break the bank. This signing shouldn’t preclude the Rams whatsoever from drafting a young receiver if one is available in the middle rounds. Jackson has played eight games since 2019 and is on a one-year deal. He’ll be a part-time role player and a fun weapon for McVay to experiment with in certain packages. What Jackson won’t be is a true starter playing 70% of the snaps. That’s just not the type of player he can be relied upon to be. It’s hard not to like this deal for the Rams, so long as the cap hit is under $3 million.

Grade: A-

