Grading the Rams’ Day 2 picks, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones

Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams entered Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft with three picks in their pocket. At the start of Round 2, Snead teased a potential move to acquire an additional pick by trading back. But while the Rams did wind up moving down the board, they finished the night with only two selections.

And with those two selections, they left a lot of fans scratching their heads. First, they added a speedy receiver in Tutu Atwell at pick 57, a shocking pick in the eyes of most analysts, given Atwell’s size and projection as a Day 3 pick for some.

Then, they filled a need by taking linebacker Ernest Jones at No. 103, 15 picks after they traded their 88th overall selection to the 49ers. Jones will hopefully contribute right away on defense, but in the third round, it may have been a bit early for him to go.

So let’s get into the grades of Atwell and Jones on Day 2 of the draft.

No. 57 overall: WR Tutu Atwell

It’d be inaccurate to say wide receiver wasn’t a need for the Rams. It wasn’t high on their list, but they clearly wanted to add some speed and explosiveness to their offense, first doing so with DeSean Jackson and then again with Atwell. The problem is, Atwell feels a bit redundant with Jackson already on the team. Obviously he’s younger and probably even faster, and should play a different role than Jackson. But taking him in the second round with so many talented centers, corners and linebackers on the board wasn’t the best move. Atwell is 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, which you’ll hear a lot about in the coming months. Yes, he has 4.32 speed, but does he really add anything significantly different than what they already have in Jackson? That’s tough to say. It’s not as if he’s an experienced return specialist, either. In three years at Louisville, he returned a total of four punts. He averaged 21 yards per return, but that’s a tiny sample size – something McVay admitted himself. https://twitter.com/StuJRams/status/1388343265661882368 Not only were there better receivers still on the board, but there were better players at positions of greater need available. And even though you should never reach for a player to fill a need, this was an instance where the Rams probably would’ve been better off with someone like Creed Humphrey, Joseph Ossai, Paulson Adebo, Josh Myers or Nick Bolton. If he winds up turning into the next DeSean Jackson or even a Mecole Hardman type, then the Rams will have proved me wrong. But this was not the pick I would’ve made in Round 2. Grade: C

No. 103 overall: LB Ernest Jones

After taking somewhat of a risk with Atwell in the second round, the Rams went with a more guarded, safer approach in the third round with Jones. He’s a strong linebacker who brings the hammer when he tackles ball carriers, which there’s still a place for in today’s NFL. Though he’s not the biggest linebacker, he has long arms and does a decent job getting off blocks. But he has clear limitations in coverage, isn't very athletic and lacks the speed you like to see in a modern-day linebacker. He ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash and tested poorly in short-area drills, raising questions about his fit in a pass-happy league – especially in a division with mobile quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and now Trey Lance. How will Jones hold up if asked to spy those quarterbacks? Will he have the speed to get outside and make tackles when they escape the pocket? The speed of NFL players is taken up a notch from college, so there are questions about his range. What makes this pick even worse is the board that was in front of the Rams at No. 103. Jabril Cox was available, as was Baron Browning. Speed and athleticism certainly aren’t everything for a linebacker, but to cover tight ends, running backs and slot receivers, it’s a borderline necessity. Cox and Browning are both better in coverage than Jones and offer far greater upside in terms of their potential in the NFL. Jones has a chance to compete and play right away, but he drew a comparison to Micah Kiser from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. They can both be fine players, but having two athletically limited linebackers who struggle in coverage isn't ideal. Grade: C

