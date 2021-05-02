Grading each of the Rams’ 7 picks on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2021 NFL draft with six picks in their pocket. Thanks to three total trades on Friday and Saturday, they made seven picks alone on the final day of the draft.

Their selections on Saturday ranged from wide receivers to defensive linemen, but not a single offensive lineman was drafted by Los Angeles. A puzzling development, no doubt, but one that Sean McVay explained after the draft concluded.

It’s hard to gauge how successful a draft class will be until two or three years out, but it’s never too early to hand out grades for each pick. We graded all nine of the Rams’ selections on Day 3, from Bobby Brown III to Chris Garrett.

Overall, it was a day filled with surprises, but one that looks better on paper than the Rams’ second- and third-round picks. You can find my Day 2 grades here, but let’s get into the team’s seven selections on Saturday.

Round 4, No. 117: DL Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Defensive line wasn't a pressing need for the Rams, certainly not as big as center or cornerback were, but they wanted to bolster their front with the selection of Brown at No. 117 overall. He's a big defender at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds with good athleticism for a man that size, making him a quality run defender with some developing pass-rush traits. In a year where the defensive line class is relatively weak, Brown is a good value in the fourth round. He could remind some of Michael Brockers as a bigger, run-stopping 5-technique at defensive tackle. Don't expect him to rack up five or six sacks, but he's long and quick on the interior with the skill set to develop into a future starter. I like this pick for the Rams. Grade: B+

Round 4, No. 130: CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

Rochell comes from an FCS program at Central Arkansas, so there will be a bit of a learning curve for him when he gets on an NFL field. But the Rams are as good as any team in the league at evaluating defensive backs, so he landed in a great spot with a fantastic coaching staff. Rochell is an athletic cornerback who not only has impressive speed, but his leaping ability is off the charts. That allows him to make plays on the ball in the air, timing passes well when targeted in coverage. Rochell has the skill set to push David Long Jr. for the CB3 job right away and his upside is that of a Pro Bowl cornerback. If he can stay disciplined in coverage and not try to jump routes as much in the NFL, he'll be a quick contributor. This was a really good selection by the Rams, filling a position of need with a high-ceiling prospect. Grade: A-

Round 4, No. 141: TE Jacob Harris, UCF

Had the Rams not drafted Tutu Atwell in the second round, this pick would look a little bit better. And even though they play different positions, Harris is another pass-catcher in an already-crowded receiver room. He's somewhat of a project as a tight end, struggling as a blocker and lacking consistency as a receiver. And he's already 24 years old with just two years of production in college after being a late-bloomer as a football player. But it's hard to ignore the potential of Harris. He scored eight touchdowns last season and averaged 20.1 yards per catch in two seasons. He's a rare big-play threat at tight end who probably won't contribute in Year 1, but if Brycen Hopkins doesn't pan out, perhaps Harris will get a bigger opportunity than expected. Grade: C+

Round 5, No. 174: DE Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern

Brown is a tweener along the defensive front, which is probably why he didn't get drafted until the fifth round. He's not quite explosive enough to play outside linebacker full-time, which will likely make him a defensive end in the Rams' 3-4 scheme. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Brown is taller and longer than Morgan Fox, so he's a viable replacement for him in the defensive end rotation. Brown looks the part of a 3-4 defensive end but he needs to improve as a pass rusher with better technique and must develop a counter when he loses with his initial move. Jones might be a slight reach in Round 5, which is why this grade is lower, but he can develop into a contributor relatively early in his career. He reminds me of John Franklin-Myers a bit, and though he fizzled out with the Rams, he's caught on in New York. Grade: B-

Round 7, No. 233: RB Jake Funk, Maryland

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A running back before an offensive lineman? Never rule anything out with Les Snead because that's exactly the path the Rams took. In fact, they didn't take a lineman at all. Funk suffered two ACL tears in the same knee during his time at Maryland and played just 10 games in the last three seasons. There are serious concerns about his knee, which is why he fell all the way to the seventh round – and very easily could've gone undrafted. He has minimal experience as a returner, but he'll be a valuable player on special teams, which is where he'll have to earn his roster spot. As of now, he's a deep reserve at running back behind Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones. But if Funk can stay healthy, he has impressive athleticism, speed and showed the ability to break tackles in college, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in college. Grade: C-

Round 7, No. 249: WR Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

This pick is one of the tougher selections to understand, not because Skowronek isn't a good player, but because of the position he plays. Wide receiver is undeniably the deepest group on the Rams' roster, yet they still chose to add Atwell, Harris and then Skowronek. He's different than the receivers the Rams have, though, standing 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds with good length – similar to Josh Reynolds, who they let go in free agency. He's not the fastest receiver, which will limit him in the NFL, but he's good in contested situations and has potential as a red zone weapon. His blocking is a strength, too. Even still, the Rams didn't need to add another wide receiver. They just signed Woods and Kupp to extensions, drafted Atwell and have Van Jefferson under contract through 2023. Skowronek has to contribute on special teams because snaps on offense will be near-impossible to come by as a rookie. Grade: D

Round 7, No. 252: OLB Chris Garrett, Concordia-St. Paul

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Finally, the Rams added a true edge rusher with their final pick, landing one of the best players from the Division II ranks. Garrett had 14 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2019, and another 16.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 2018. Put very simply, he absolutely owned his Division II opponents and was a first-team All-American twice. He's got good length and short-area quickness, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, and his production obviously jumps off the screen. He was a deep sleeper in this class for obvious reasons and the transition from Division II to the NFL will be a massive jump. But he knows how to get to the quarterback, and when he does, he often knocks the ball loose (15 forced fumbles). I would have preferred someone like Charles Snowden at this spot, however, instead of letting him go undrafted. Grade: C+

