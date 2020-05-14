Aside from some tinkering during the remainder of the offseason, the Raiders roster is set for training camp.

A busy free agent period reeled in 13 new players, including four projected defensive starters, an experienced quarterback to back up Derek Carr and depth on the defensive line. Meanwhile, a seven-man draft haul could yield starters at wide receiver and cornerback while adding depth, production and versatility from a handful of others.

Today begins a two-part breakdown of where the roster stands, with grades, beginning with the offense.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Derek Carr

Backups: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman.



Outlook: Carr is one of the last players standing after a three-year roster overhaul by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. As he heads into his seventh season, his supporting cast is arguably the best he's worked with and provides the help to get the Raiders to the next level.

Grading Raiders' offense, defense position by position before NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area