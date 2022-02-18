Grading Raiders 2021 rookie draft class

The 2021 season wrapped up a bit later this season than it had in years past. In part because of the new 17-game season and in part because they actually snuck into the playoffs. How much did the rookie draft class play a part in that push? Let’s take a look by putting out some grades.

Round 1, pick 17: OT Alex Leatherwood

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Leatherwood (70) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Drafted to play right tackle, Leatherwood was so colossally bad, after just four games, he was moved inside in favor of Brandon Parker, thus weakening two positions.

Leatherwood was supposed to be the answer at right tackle. And if not, he was supposed at least to be a decent guard, making it simply a reach of a pick, which is not the worst thing. He has yet to show he will be serviceable at either spot.

But the Raiders used a high pick on him, so they have to stick with him and hope he is salvageable. Meanwhile, they are back in the market for a right tackle.

Grade: F

Round 2, pick 43: S Tre'von Moehrig

A pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is broken up by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Moehrig played nearly ever snap this season, which some didn’t think would happen due to an injury he suffered during draft visits, causing him to fall into the second round. There were only two rookie safeties who were full-time starters all season. The other was Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, which led to the two being easy calls for several all-rookie teams.

While Moehrig wasn’t a liability, he didn’t stand out as many might have expected from the Jim Thorpe Award winner. He had relatively pedestrian numbers with one interception, six pass breakups, and 55 combined tackles. He also gave up a couple of touchdowns in the Raiders Wild Card loss to the Bengals. But he showed enough to suggest he could grow into the safety the Raiders hope he’ll become.

Grade: B

Round 3, pick 79: DE Malcolm Koonce

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The high third round pick didn’t even see the field until week 13. He wasn’t injured, he just couldn’t crack the lineup. When he finally did see the field, he had a sack in his first game. Then he had another sack in the next game. That’s two sacks in 22 snaps. Then he was gone again.

He showed some decent skills as a situational pass rusher in limited snaps. Enough that the new staff should get him on the field more to see if he can sustain his success with a larger role.

Grade: C+

Round 3, pick 80: LB Divine Deablo

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Koonce, the Raiders kept Deablo mostly under wraps until late in the season. It was clearly a situation where Rich Bisaccia said it was time to see what the rookies can do.

For Deablo’s part, the team decided he was actually a better option than Cory Littleton, because even after the team started their win streak late, they went with Deablo at LB, keeping Littleton relegated to special teams. Kind of an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach and it worked out well.

Deablo had 41 tackles over the final six games and may have a real shot at keeping the starting job next season, depending on what the new staff decides to do at the position.

Grade: B

Round 4, pick 143: S Tyree Gillespie

Las Vegas Raiders’ Tyree Gillespie (37) tackles New York Giants’ Pharoh Cooper (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The injury to Johnathan Abram in week 14 would have been the perfect opportunity for Gillespie to come in and make an impression as a rookie. That is if the staff thought he was ready. But they went with the combo of Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer instead.

Gillespie played just 13 snaps on defense all season, so he may be nothing more than a special teams player. While that’s valuable, you tend to want more than that out of a fourth-round pick.

Grade: D+

Round 5, pick 167: CB Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs with the ball after making an interception against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The most recent news from Hobbs was him getting a DUI and a ticket for driving 115 on the freeway, so someone needs to set him straight in terms of getting behind the wheel of a car. But in terms of getting on the football field, he’s straight.

Hobbs was easily the Raiders’ top rookie. He started from day one and showed everything you want in a nickel corner including coverage ability, tackling, instincts, and discipline. If he can find the same discipline off the field, the Raiders will have something.

Grade: A

Round 7, pick 230: C Jimmy Morrissey

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Andre James (68) and center Jimmy Morrissey (65) perform a drill during an NFL football organized team activity at the team’s training facility Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The seventh-round pick didn’t make the roster out of camp. He was placed on the practice squad and signed away by the Houston Texans where he appeared in five games with four starts.

Grade: D

Overall Draft

The Raiders got a late steal in Nate Hobbs. But once again flubbed the first-round pick. And before you say one makes up for the other, let me introduce a concept to you — hitting on both.

I know that’s a somewhat foreign concept given the many dud first-round picks in the Jon Gruden redux era, but teams do it all the time. They make good picks in the first round AND grab a steal in the lower rounds. It’s a surefire recipe for success.

And before you also say ‘what if you swapped the Moehrig pick at 43 with the Leatherwood pick at 17, would you still have an issue?’ Well, now you’re just accepting a bad draft strategy. If that had happened, no one would have known Moehrig could’ve been had at 43. And let me introduce to another concept — taking a completely different player at 17.

At the risk of belaboring the point, I’m not going to run through various draft pick scenarios, but you get the point.

As for day two picks, they looked decent when all was said and done. Moehrig was a full-time starter and Koonce and Deablo showed up late in the season to offer some promise for their future. In total, out of seven picks, they got two full-time starting DB’s and some potential at EDGE and LB.

Grade: C

