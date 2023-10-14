Grading Purdue's 41-7 loss to Ohio State: A massive fail

WEST LAFAYETTE — History did not repeat itself five years after Purdue football's monumental upset of Ohio State.

This time, it was all Buckeyes.

Ohio State's defense shut down the Boilermakers and its offense was in high gear from the opening drive, resulting on a 41-7 victory at a rainy Ross-Ade Stadium.

By score alone, it's apparent Purdue football did not perform well on Saturday, but let's grade it out anyway.

Offense

F

Purdue had three drives that showed promise, including the first and last drives of the first half. Looking at Purdue's point total, you can surmise how those promising drives panned out. A first-and-goal at the 1 became fourth-and-goal from the 22 at the end of the half. The absences of Tyrone Tracy and Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen didn't help Purdue's cause. At what point do we determine Hudson Card isn't as good as we were led to believe?

Defense

F

This defense is supposed to cause confusion, but no one was confused Saturday. The Buckeyes were without surefire NFL prospect Emeka Egbuka at receiver, but it was the other dynamic pass catchers that buried Purdue. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught three passes for 64 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, on Ohio State's first drive. Tight end Cade Stover had a pair of touchdown catches. Purdue's defense continues to struggle getting off the field on third downs, a problem stemming all the way back to the season opener. A fumble into the end zone in the first half kept the score from being worse.

Special teams

F

When asked if he'd seek a kicker through the transfer portal last spring, Ryan Walters responded that Purdue had a kicker. Seven games into the season, the Boilermakers are 3 of 9 on field goals after Julio Macias hit the hat trick with misses from 49, 39 and 27 against Ohio State. Purdue continues to hurt itself with field position by electing to return kickoffs rather than take the free start at the 25.

Coaching

F

First-and-goal from the 1 and Purdue is running out of the shotgun. Ohio State is the best team Purdue played this season (so far) and the scoreboard indicates as much. This was the first time all season Purdue wasn't competitive. It seems the Boilermakers are moving in the wrong direction as the season now is past the halfway point. Good news is Purdue can't lose next week. Use the bye week to fix the plethora of problems Purdue has right now.

Play of the game

It was inconsequential to the outcome of the game, but Hudson Card stood tall in the pocket and delivered a strike to TJ Sheffield inside the 5. Sheffield made an acrobatic catch on the fourth-and-8, which set up Purdue's touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Player of the game

Without one of his top targets, Kyle McCord was impressive running the offense. Ohio State's quarterback wasn't helped by his receivers, who dropped four passes, including three drops by Harrison. But McCord still threw for 276 and three touchdowns.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Grading Purdue's 41-7 loss to Ohio State: A massive fail