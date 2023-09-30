Grading Purdue football's 44-19 win over Illinois: Best game of the season for Boilers

WEST LAFAYETTE − That was the showing Purdue football had been waiting for.

Even better for coach Ryan Walters his first Big Ten victory came against his old employer.

Purdue played its best game of the season on Homecoming Saturday, defeating Illinois 44-19 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Offense

B+

Purdue has a running game, Deion Burks continues to emerge and the Boilermakers were more aggressive than they've been this season taking shots down field. The Boilers still had curable penalties and gave up a sack that was nearly a safety. Devin Mockobee fumbled in the red zone or Purdue may have put more points on the board. We're nitpicking here because the offense was good, but there's room for improvement.

Defense

A

Was that Walters calling the defense on Saturday? It certainly looked like the head coach handled those duties. The two plays equaling 34 yards in the final seconds of the first half and allowing a field goal seemed concerning, but if that's the biggest negative, Purdue can accept it. Luke Altmyer had a 39-yard run on the first play. After that, the Boilermakers made life hell on Altmyer and the Illini offense.

Special teams

C-

Caleb Krockover has been a pleasant surprise as the kickoff specialist and Julio Macias seems to be reliable as the placekicker. The Boilermakers also had a punt and an extra point blocked.

Coaching

A

Purdue had a major advantage against Illinois and the Boilermakers exploited it. Five members of the coaching staff were with the Illini last season. Illinois marched down the field on its opening drive, converting on 4th-and-1 in the process. The drive finished with a field goal and after that drive, yards were mostly hard to come by, while the offense seemingly couldn't be stopped.

Play of the game

Purdue was down early, again, when the Boilermakers got the momentum changing play. Markevious Brown rushed on a cornerback blitz and delivered a hard hit on unsuspecting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer, who fumbled. Malik Langham fell on the loose ball in the end zone to give Purdue a 6-3 lead.

Player of the game

OC Brothers was ruled out after starting the first four games at inside linebacker. Insert Yanni Karlaftis, who led the Boilermakers in tackles. Karlaftis' first career sack came on a key third down stop. He also had a tackle for loss on a fourth-and-1. As a solid fill-in, Karlaftis had eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Grading Purdue football's 44-19 victory over Illinois