Grading Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse: Did offense or defense get an F?

WEST LAFAYETTE − Self-inflicted wounds led to a somber postgame press conference for Purdue football after the Boilermakers failed to overcome seven fumbles, five turnovers and a big night rushing from Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader.

For the second season in a row, penalties played a part in a Purdue football loss to Syracuse, this time 35-20 under the Ross-Ade Stadium lights Saturday.

Offense

D+

A big night for Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who caught 10 passes for 114 yards, and a game where Purdue football racked up 403 yards was overshadowed by seven - yes, seven - fumbles. Purdue had four turnovers, losing three of those fumbles and having a pass intercepted. Something has to change on third- and fourth-and-short situations, because what Purdue has tried isn't working. And it's costing the Boilermakers points – and with how their two losses played out ‒ possibly victories, too. The run game has to get better, too. Eighty yards on 32 carries doesn't get it done in the Big Ten.

Defense

D

Purdue football put the D in defense after last week's promising showing. Despite admitting afterwards the Boilermakers knew Shrader was the guy they had to stop, Purdue couldn't do it and the quarterback gashed a team that hired a former defensive coordinator as its head coach. The Orange had 455 yards and, while trying to run out the clock, Shrader had an easy touchdown run where he instead opted to drop down on the ground in the open field, which perhaps is more embarrassing than adding another touchdown to the board. On a high note, freshman safety Dillon Thieneman (14 tackles) has already become a star.

Syracuse Orange LeQuint Allen Jr. (1) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syracuse Orange won 35-20.

Special teams

B

A missed extra point has to get docked here, but this unit has been a bright spot through three games for the most part. The kickoff and punt coverage teams remain assignment-sound, staying in lanes that have limited opponents' return games. Syracuse averaged just 17.3 yards per kickoff return. Punter Jack Ansell was solid again, booting punts of 45 and 43 yards with no return.

Coaching

D

We can't go full blown fail here because the defense did adjust to Shrader, opting to use a spy that temporarily slowed down Syracuse. The decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 5 on the opening drive isn't a bad move, except this isn't the first time it's happened and not worked. Take the points so long as you trust your kicker, and it possibly changes two outcomes this season that are now losses on your record. Eleven penalties can't happen. A couple were questionable, but there were still far too many.

Play of the game

It proved inconsequential, but at the time was huge. Purdue trailed 14-0, and after a 20-yard reception by tight end Max Klare, was near midfield. Hudson Card dropped a beauty of a 25-yard pass over a defender while getting clobbered, adding 15 yards for a personal foul. Those 40 yards set up Purdue's first touchdown.

Player of the game

If you rush for four touchdowns, you're player of the game. If you rush for 195 yards on 25 carries, you're player of the game. Shrader also threw for 184 yards if he needed additional stats to validate his big night.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Report card: Grading Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse