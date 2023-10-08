Grading Purdue football's 20-14 loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Points were hard to come by at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Purdue football's 20-14 loss to Iowa wrapped up the first half of coach Ryan Walters' first season.

Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, the second half of the schedule will be an uphill climb after an overall lackluster performance in the Big Ten road opener.

Instant takeaways: Poor quarterback play compounds Purdue football's 20-14 loss at Iowa

Iowa improved to 5-1 in typical Hawkeyes fashion, relying on solid defense and special teams and doing enough offensively.

Still, Purdue had the ball with two minutes left and a chance to win, but turned the ball over on downs, losing a game where it won the time of possession, outgained Iowa by 52 yards and ran 24 more plays.

Offense: F

Is Iowa's defense good? You better believe it. But the Boilermakers made it look a whole lot better on Saturday with penalties, turnovers, poor decision making and poorer blocking. Iowa ranked last in the country with just three sacks through five games. Hudson Card was sacked six times on Saturday. Devin Mockobee and TJ Sheffield finished with solid numbers and accounted for Purdue's two touchdowns, but both came with Iowa ahead by two scores. But the Boilermakers had to capitalize on good field position early and couldn't. Purdue's first three drives, aided by a long punt return and an interception return, got to Iowa's 30, 37 and 14, respectively. Those drives resulted in zero points.

AD contract: Purdue University board extends athletics director Mike Bobinski's contract

Defense: C+

Iowa had a lot of injuries and a sad excuse for a power five quarterback throwing the ball. Still, the Hawkeyes rushed for 181 yards, including 67 on one backbreaking first quarter touchdown. Dillon Thieneman snagged his team-leading third interception and set the offense up with a long return. The defense had five tackles for loss, including a sack by Mo Omonode. Khordae Sydnor's blocked field goal seemed like it could be a pivotal play at halftime. Twice the defense stood tall and forced field goals when Iowa had first-and-goal.

Special teams: D

Thank Sheffield, who is a weapon in the punt return game and had a 48-yard return on Saturday, for this not being an F. Jack Ansell had two net 21-yard punts by booting the ball into the end zone with opportunities early to win the field position battle by pinning Iowa deep. A missed 41-yard field goal should've been points early that Purdue seemed to be desperately seeking in the first half. Caleb Krockover's opening kickoff went out of bounds and he later kicked another out of bounds, but officials ruled the ball was moving off the tee when he booted it.

Coaching: D

All season long, Purdue has been aggressive when there's a short yardage situation. Granted, it's burned the Boilermakers on more than one occasion, but a fourth-and-inches near midfield in the second quarter while the running game seemed to be performing up to its usual self of the last three weeks seemed like a no brainer opportunity to keep the offense on the field. Purdue instead chose to punt. More concerning is Purdue couldn't get creative enough to get receivers open when it became apparent Iowa's secondary was winning those battles. Hudson Card never taking opportunities to run when Iowa appeared to be giving that up makes you wonder how beat up Purdue's quarterback might be right now. He definitely took some shots on Saturday.

Play of the game

Deacon Hill completed just 6 of 21 passes and many of those 15 incompletions weren't even in the remote area of the receiver. That's when Iowa got creative, lining up tight end Erick All in the backfield. All then snuck down the right sideline without a defender in sight, making for an easy drop in the bucket by Hill for a 22-yard touchdown that put the Hawkeyes up 20-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Player of the game

A defensive battle merits the player of the game being from the winning team's defense. Logan Lee, Iowa's 6-foot-5 senior defensive tackle, sacked Card twice, had 2.5 tackles for loss and 10 tackles in all.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Grading Purdue football's 20-14 loss to Iowa