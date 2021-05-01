Grading each pick in the 2021 Saints draft class

The New Orleans Saints went into the 2021 NFL draft with eight picks and made six selections, reinforcing their roster on both offense and defense. So how would you grade the picks in the immediate minutes after the draft? Let’s run down through the Saints rookie class to make pick-by-pick grades that definitely won’t look awful this time next year.

Round 1: DE Payton Turner, Houston

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Payton Turner #98 of the Houston Cougars celebrates intercepting a pass against the Rice Owls in the first quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Turner wasn’t picked at a position of need, and it might be a surprise if he totals 400-plus snaps as a rookie given how many edge defenders the Saints have. But he’s got plenty of talent and passion for his craft, and is more pro-ready than his predecessors like Marcus Davenport were coming out of college. The Grade: C-plus

Round 2: LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

Oct 31, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) jumps over Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) as he slides during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Werner moved really well at his pro day, which wasn’t really reflected in 47 games with the Buckeyes (35 starts). He needs to make that speed and agility translate when he’s wearing pads and a helmet. But he’s experienced and understands the game well, and should start right away next to Demario Davis. The Grade: B

Round 3: CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) warms-up on the field before the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

My favorite pick in the draft class, Adebo has the right blend of playmaking ability (34 passes defensed in just 22 games), strong football instincts, and a clean athletic profile to succeed in this league. He has a great position coach waiting to work with him in Kris Richard. Even if he doesn’t start Week 1, which isn’t out of the question, he’ll be an asset sooner rather than later. The Grade: A

Round 4: QB Ian Book, Notre Dame

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of a controversial pick, Book does check many of the boxes Sean Payton looks for in a quarterback while passing all the benchmarks his mentor Bill Parcells believed in. Book should compete with Trevor Siemian for the third spot on the depth chart behind Jameis Winston and Tayson Hill. Maybe the Saints could have gotten a pass catcher here, but I won’t be too hard on him. The Grade: C

Round 6: LT Landon Young, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 26: Landon Young #67 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on against the Missouri Tigers as heavy rain falls in the second half of the game at Kroger Field on October 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Young has an impressive resume: he’s started 30 games in the SEC at left tackle before posting a great pro day workout, and he was a state champion in both wrestling and track and field in high school. Players with his combination of experience and athleticism have a high hit rate, though he’s probably third on the depth chart at left tackle behind Terron Armstead and James Hurst. The Grade: B-plus

Round 7: WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Saints need an explosive slot receiver, and Baker fits the bill. He’s a run-after-catch threat who can both force missed tackles and fight through them, though he needs to cut down on dropped passes. He’s an all-around athlete who should hold his own during a crowded training camp battle. The Grade: B

