Grading the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft class

The 2023 NFL draft is a wrap, as the rich continue to get richer in Philadelphia.

The Eagles entered the draft with six selections, including the tenth and 30th overall pick and a second and third-rounder.

After GM Howie Roseman made seven trades, Philadelphia finished the weekend with seven picks and more 2024 ammo.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft picks:

1st, No. 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

1st, No. 30: LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

2nd, No. 65: OL Tyler Steen, Alabama

3rd, No. 66: S Sydney Brown, Illinois

4th, No. 105: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

6th, No. 188: QB Tanner McKee

7th, No. 249: DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There’s always a potential risk with any draft pick, but Howie Roseman did his best to help Carter transition by insulating him with high-character former Georgia Bulldog defenders.

On talent alone, Carter was the best player in the draft and should be an immediate starter in the middle of an Eagles defense retooling at the defensive tackle position. In 2022, Carter was a second-team All-SEC selection that year (37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and two starts in 15 games). -Glenn Erby

Grade: A+

Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A mid-first-round talent, Philadelphia landed Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick. Listed as a linebacker, Smith will rush the passer off the edge while offering athleticism as a run stopper and versatility against the pass.

Smith started one game in 2020 (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks) before breaking out in 2021, starting 14 games for the national champions (56 tackles, nine for loss with 3.5 sacks, one interception) and leading the squad with three forced fumbles.

The Bulldogs play a selfless defensive style, and production can be graded solely on stats alone.

Smith started the first eight games of Georgia’s 2022 season (18 tackles, seven for loss with three sacks) before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle. -Glenn Erby

Grade: A

Round 3 • Pick 2 (65) • OT Tyler Steen

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Steen started all 12 games at the right tackle spot in his first year at that position, then started all nine games in 2020 and all 12 games in 2021 at the left tackle spot.

In 2022, Steen earned second-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts at left tackle.

He’s an athletic hybrid who’ll battle Cam Jurgens for the right guard spot. -Glenn Erby

Grade: B

Round 3 • Pick 3 (66) • DB Sydney Brown

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the most athletic prospects in the entire draft, Brown will likely be utilized at multiple positions, and a Swiss Army Knife Sean Desai can matchup at his discretion.

Brown was a first-team All-Big Ten selection on the nation’s top-scoring defense during his final season with the Illini. He intercepted six passes to tie for third in the FBS to go along with 59 tackles, 3.5 for loss with one sack, and seven pass breakups in 12 starts.

Brown will compete with Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, and Terrell Edmunds for one of the two safety spots. Sean Desai could steal a page from Dallas and sometimes utilize three safeties or implement him at the STAR position.

Grade: B

Round 4 • Pick 3 (105) • CB Kelee Ringo

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The speed and athletic ability are off the charts, but can Ringo play efficiently enough in coverage to warrant being the third or fourth cornerback on the roster?

Despite the perceived negatives, Ringo is a value pick with a much higher grade and entered the season as a potential first-round pick.

In 2022, Ringo garnered second-team All-SEC honors after leading Georgia with seven pass breakups (also posting 42 tackles and intercepting two passes) and starting all 15 games.

Like other cornerbacks around the NFL, Ringo could benefit from a switch to safety or the STAR position that Jalen Ramsey has made famous.

Grade: B-

Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

McKee, a 4-star QB prospect in 2017, visited Alabama and spent time with All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts before choosing Stanford.

He started all 12 games in 2022, throwing for 2,947 yards (264-426-62%, 13 TDs, eight INTs; two rushing TDs) and projects as a high-potential backup QB with mid-tier starter tools.

Grade: C

Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game-wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent in 2022.

In 2022, Ojomo logged 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with three sacks in 12 games and five starts.

He’ll join a group that includes Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Kentavisu Street as the key participants.

Grade: B

