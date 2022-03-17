Grading the Patriots’ signings, trades and re-signings in free agency

The New England Patriots have been busier in free agency than the fanbase has been willing to admit. The Patriots have retained seven of their free agents and restricted free agents. They’ve traded for one new player and signed another. But that’s it for acquisitions.

In the meantime, they’d shipped off one starting offensive lineman, Shaq Mason, and watched another, Ted Karras, depart in free agency. And of course, there’s the biggest departure: star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Let’s talk about who they retained or added — and about all the trades (including Mason’s departure). Here are the grades for the team’s moves so far.

Safety Devin McCourty re-signs on a one-year deal

The Terms: McCourty signed a one-year, $9 million contract.

Snapshot look at Devin McCourty's contract: 🏈Signing bonus: $6.75m 🏈Base salary: $1.25m 🏈Bonuses: $1m 🏈Cap charge: $5.75m NOTE: The deal has void years through 2026. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 15, 2022

The Grade: A-

Why: The Patriots are using McCourty as a stopgap option at safety, which means their future at free safety is hazy. It’s possible — and maybe even likely — that McCourty retires after this year. So what then?

But that’s for the future. New England needs a free safety right now, and for a $5.75 million cap charge, McCourty is as good as they’ll get. Sports radio talking heads will poo-poo the Patriots’ decision to retain an older player. When you watch the film, he does not look like an older player. Barring McCourty’s play dropping off a steep edge, this deal is a big win for the Patriots, particularly with the departure of Jackson.

Receiver Matt Slater re-signs on a one-year deal

The Terms: Slater signed a one-year, $2.47 million deal.

The Patriots' 1-year deal for Matthew Slater is considered a Four Year Player Qualifying Contract under the NFL's CBA. Allows him to make a salary of $2.47m and signing bonus of $152,500, while reducing his salary cap charge to the veteran minimum. Cap number will be $1.27m. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 15, 2022

The Grade: A

Why: The Patriots get one of the premier special teams players and one of their most important locker room leaders for the paltry cap hit of $1.27 million. I don’t care what the salary cap situation is: that’s a deal that every NFL executive has to like. Slater is a crucial part of the Patriots’ successes, even in a season when he has zero tackles.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer re-signs on a two-year deal

The Terms: Brian Hoyer signed a two-year, $4 million contract.

Brian Hoyer's 2022 cap no =$1.76M.

Salary = $1.12M (fully gtd)

240K signing bonus proration

400K in LTBE active roster bonuses (was active for 17 games in 2021) 2023 cap number=$2.24M.

Salary = $1.62M ($1.4M gtd)

240K signing bonus proration

400K in LTBE active roster bonuses — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space equals 11,190,798 (@patscap) March 17, 2022

The Grade: B+

Why: The market for a low-end backup is around $3 million to $4 million per year. New England got Hoyer at $2 million per year. In that sense, the Patriots get a bargain. To add further to Hoyer’s value, he is a resource of information on the playbook and on professionalism for quarterback Mac Jones. He is, in a sense, the assistant quarterbacks coach, which is key because the quarterbacks coach (Josh McDaniels) left with much of the offensive staff.

So Hoyer helps with continuity for Jones. Hoyers helps with Jones’ development, which will be of the utmost importance over the next two or three years.

As an actual backup — who may have to play — Hoyer leaves something to be desired. His most recent appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 was not impressive. But if you look at his broader body of work, he should be OK.

Kicker Nick Folk re-signs on a two-year deal

The Terms: Folk signed a two-year, $5 million contract.

Patriots and Nick Folk agreed to a new 2 year deal worth a maximum of $5.6m and $2.19m guaranteed, all in 2022. Folk will make between $2.19m-$3m in 2022 based on per-game bonuses and incentives. Then 2023 is non guaranteed for between $1.62-$2.6m. Important to bring Folk back. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 15, 2022

The Grade: A

Why: It’s not generous to rate these contracts so positively. Kickers are hard to come by. And Folk, while limited in range, literally didn’t miss from 49 yards or closer in 2021. That’s an incredibly valuable asset, even if he’s 37. The Patriots get him for $2.2 million in 2022 with the option to bail on him for 2023. It’s an easy win for New England.

Running back James White re-signs on a two-year deal

The Terms: White signed a two-year, $5 million contract.

#Patriots RB James White's two-year, $5M contract includes $500k in total guarantees and no signing bonus, sources tell @PFF_Brad and me. $500k of his $1.16M 2022 base salary is guaranteed. His contract includes up to $1M in total yards incentives in each season. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 15, 2022

The Grade: A-

Why: The Patriots take on just $1.5 million in salary cap for 2021 to retain a player who is extremely likely to put 50 or more receptions and 50 or more carries. Again, it’s a no-brainer for New England.

Add in the fact that White supposedly knows the playbook as well as Tom Brady did. White could serve as a mentor and check-down option for Jones. The only downside is that White is coming back from hip surgery. Maybe he’s not the same player physically. If he’s not, the Patriots guaranteed none of his money for 2023. So they can part ways with him for nothing after this year.

Patriots place a second-round tender on RFA Jakobi Meyers

The Terms: As it stands, Meyers will make $3.9 million on a one-year deal with his tender offer. It’s not guaranteed but if he’s not cut, Meyers will hit the salary cap at that sum. However, he is technically a free agent, so if a team offers him a contract, Meyers can sign it. The Patriots then have the opportunity to match. If they don’t, the offering team gets Meyers but sends a second-round pick to the Patriots. It is unlikely that will happen. It’s likely Meyers will play on the $3.9 million deal for 2022.

The Grade: B+

Why: Kendrick Bourne will count $6.4 million against the cap, and he is arguably the team’s WR1 (for now). Nelson Agholor’s cap hit will be $14.8 million. That’s some context for where Meyers, the top slot option and the go-to third-down target, stands financially.

Considering how hard it has been for Belichick to add receivers who can contribute immediately, the Patriots had to retain Meyers. The question is whether the Patriots can get Agholor contributing at a high level — or whether they can replace him. But when looking at Meyers’ contract in a microcosm, the Patriots can be happy with it. They’ll likely let him test free agency in 2023 — and, predicting way too far into the future, he might find that (like Julian Edelman once did) the rest of the league doesn’t value him as much as the Patriots.

The Patriots trade OLB Chase Winovich for ILB Mack Wilson

The Terms: It was a one-for-one swap: Wilson for Winovich.

The Grade: C+

Why: The fact that the Patriots felt they needed to trade Winovich is an oddity. He flashed so much potential in his early years but was a healthy scratch for the playoff game against the Bills. And it’s not like the Patriots don’t need help at outside linebacker after cutting Kyle Van Noy.

But the trade for Wilson made sense. He’s a former Alabama product who may be small (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) but could be a unique tool for Belichick’s defense, particularly in coverage. As the roster stands currently, however, Wilson looks to be in line for every-down work. So the inside linebacker spot will be one worth monitoring.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell signs a one-year deal with the Patriots

The Terms: Mitchell signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

CB Terrance Mitchell: 1 year, $1.75 million Signing bonus: $200k

Base: $1.21 million ($150k g'teed)

Roster bonus: $340k ($20k per game)

Incentives: $1.25m (playing time) NOTES: Max value of deal is $3m if all incentives are reached. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 17, 2022

The Grade: B

Why: There’s nothing to dislike about this deal. There is almost no downside. Mitchell should make the roster — and may even make the starting lineup. If he does, they’ll pay him more, but no more than $2.5 million. So that would be a steal, if he lands in the CB2 spot.

He plays outside cornerback, a position of need for New England. He emerged with the Browns in 2020 but slumped in a crappy Houston defense in 2021. Can the Patriots boost his stock?

The Patriots trade OG Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick

The Terms: The Patriots traded Mason to Tampa for a fifth-round pick.

The Grade: D

Why: The Patriots get a late-fifth-round pick for a Pro Bowl-caliber guard (even if he’s never technically made the Pro Bowl). On paper, that stinks, right? On paper, that’s basically a salary dump, not unlike what happened with receiver Amari Cooper, who also went for a fifth-rounder.

You’d think the Patriots could squeeze out a fourth- or third-round pick for Mason, who doesn’t seem to be on the decline. Apparently not. And that’s why it’s fair to wonder why the Patriots moved Mason — and not Agholor. Or: Why didn’t they restructure Matt Judon or Hunter Henry’s contracts? There were other avenues to create space that I thought they’d pursue before dumping off one of their best players.

So this is a surprise. And until we see what Belichick does with the cap space (maybe a trade for tackle La’el Collins and maybe the signing of a receiver (or maybe neither!)), the Patriots don’t come out of this deal looking good.

