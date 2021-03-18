Grading Patrick Peterson’s deal with the Vikings: D

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sometimes as an impartial NFL analyst, you hate writing these things. Because there are times when you have to admit in public that a player just doesn’t have it anymore. And that player might be a future Hall of Famer and a great guy who has done most everything the right way. Sadly, that’s what must now be said about Patrick Peterson, the eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team. All of those awards are legit, but Peterson’s last two seasons have been — and there’s no other way to put it — a comparative disaster.

The Vikings just signed Peterson, who had never played for anyone but the Cardinals, to a one-year, $10 million deal. That’s not big money for a cornerback per se, but it doesn’t do much for a Minnesota secondary that could lose safety Anthony Harris in free agency and has two 2020 rookies — Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney — who struggled through most of their inaugural seasons.

Peterson missed the first six games of the 2019 season due to a suspension for a violations of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In just 10 games that season, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed 39 receptions on 58 targets for 527 yards, 217 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 104.6. It was Peterson’s first NFL season in which he allowed an opponent passer rating over 100, and the first time he was not named to a Pro Bowl. Peterson followed that up with a 2020 campaign in which he allowed 50 catches in 75 targets for 677 yards, 206 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 100.8. Peterson also racked up 10 penalties last season, the most by any defensive back.

At age 30 (he’ll turn 31 in July), Peterson isn’t going to make a ton of plays anymore by matching the league’s best receivers through every nuance of their routes. But he does still bring minimal value as a guy who knows how to read quarterbacks, has an excellent sense of where the ball is going, and gets there to create incompletions and interceptions at times. The Vikings just have to understand the value of his adaptive strategies, and will need to work around the skills that have eroded over time.

This with the aforementioned duo of 2020 rookies in Dantzler and Gladney who combined to allow 11 touchdowns to two interceptions last season. Minnesota’s secondary, which has been quite hospitable to opponents in the last few seasons, could be just that once again.

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings make a splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with CB Patrick Peterson

    Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Vikings are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson has played the entirety of his NFL career, which started in 2011, with the Cardinals so far. The 30-year old has made eight Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. However, Peterson has been inconsistent. He had three interceptions, eight passes defended, but a PFF grade of 55.2 in 2020. Peterson had an 82.5 PFF grade in 2018 and is young enough to have a resurgent season or two remaining in his career. He has one year to prove his worth with Minnesota and land a big contract in the 2022 NFL offseason

  • Vikings land Patrick Peterson

    The Vikings had issues at cornerback last year. They’ve responded by landing one of the best cornerbacks in free agency. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, the Vikings have signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal. Others are reporting it’s a $10 million deal. (I’ve got a feeling it’s “up to” $10 million; [more]

  • Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona Cardinals to sign with Minnesota Vikings

    After 10 years in the desert, star cornerback Patrick Peterson is taking a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Kyle Van Noy returns to Patriots

    Last year, linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots for the Dolphins. This year, the Dolphins cut Van Noy. He has announced that he’s heading back to New England. Van Noy became a start in New England, landing a solid free-agent deal with Miami. But Miami decided after a year to go younger and cheaper. [more]

  • Patrick Peterson leaves in free agency to Vikings on one-year deal

    Peterson leaves Arizona after a decade with the team, eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

  • Seahawks trading 2021 5th-round pick to Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson

    The Seahawks are finally making an offensive line move to keep their quarterback and the fan base happy. Seattle is trading a 2021 NFL draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Gabe Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been none-too-quiet about his displeasure with the offensive line play as of late, and this move could be something of a peace offering to the star quarterback ahead of the season

  • Colts reportedly won't allow Philly media to ask questions at Carson Wentz presser

    Carson Wentz hasn't talked to Eagles media since he was benched in Week 14.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Texans agree to terms with former Giants, Browns linebacker Tae Davis

    The Houston Texans have signed former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis.

  • Panthers get strong grades for signing Denzel Perryman, Haason Reddick

    Carolina made up for it with their next two moves, though.

  • Tae Davis agrees to sign with Texans

    The Texans have been one of the league’s busiest teams this week and their roster building continued with the addition of a linebacker on Wednesday. Agent David Canter announced that his client Tae Davis has agreed to terms on a contract with Houston. There’s no word on the terms of the deal. Davis opened his [more]

  • Capitals snap Islanders win streak with 3-1 victory Tuesday night

    Alex Ovechkin vaulted the Capitals into first place in the East Division by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 Tuesday night.

  • Brees to Call Notre Dame Football as NBC Quashes Collinsworth Rumors

    NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood would like to make it very clear that the Sunday Night Football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation on its hands now that Drew Brees has signed on with the broadcast team. Speaking on a conference call this afternoon, Flood scrambled to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time […]

  • Former Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig sends cryptic tweet after leaving job

    Former Monmouth women's basketball coach Jody Craig, who resigned on March 10, two days after being suspended by the school, sent out a cryptic tweet.

  • Seahawks signing TE Gerald Everett to 1-year deal worth up to $7M

    Seattle is signing a former division foe, ex-Rams tight end, Gerald Everett. The deal consists of a contract for one year worth up to $7 million. With Greg Olsen retiring at the end of last season, it seems Seattle quickly found his replacement for this year, at least. Everett was originally selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of South Alabama. He finished his 2020 campaign logging 41 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown

  • Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston? Drew Brees addresses New Orleans Saints' QB competition

    Drew Brees is expecting Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to bring out the best in each other when they compete for the Saints' starting QB job.

  • Ex-Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo signing with the Giants on one-year deal

    Former Minnesota Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is reportedly signing with the Giants on one-year deal: 2021 NFL free agency.

  • NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

    The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said. Eight-time Pro Bowler Williams, 32, was drafted by the Washington Football Team with the fourth overall pick in 2010. Williams started 14 games for San Francisco last season and finished with the fourth-best pass-block win rate (93.6%) among offensive tackles.

  • Rams players react to Michael Brockers being traded to Lions

    Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey are among those sad to see Michael Brockers get traded.

  • New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

    Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades. The finds, preserved by the hot, dry air of the Judean desert, also include the 6,000-year-old partly mummified skeleton of a child, and a perfectly intact, finely woven basket dating back 10,500 years that the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Tuesday was likely to be the oldest in the world. The fragments of parchment, about 2,000 years old, bear biblical verse, written in Greek, and match a scroll discovered about 60 years ago called the "Book of the 12 Minor Prophets".