Grading the Panthers’ 2023 free-agent signings on defense

The bulk of the Carolina Panthers’ work in free agency came for their offense, setting the stage for their next franchise quarterback. But they did make a handful of intriguing additions on the other side of the ball that are worth a look.

Let’s go over and grade each of the team’s notable free-agent signings on defense.

DT Shy Tuttle

With the switch to a 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the Panthers need to find big men to fit along the line and stack up against the run. Tuttle can certainly help.

The Midway, N.C. native worked at the 1-technique in the New Orleans Saints defense, as well as having rotated into the 3-technique based on the game situation. He excelled at both spots, leaving those options open for Carolina.

Tuttle will ensure the defense remains stout, while providing a boost of quarterback pressure. He was paid handsomely for his services, but it is well worth the cost to have stability on the interior of your trench.

Deal: three years, $19.5 million

Grade: B

DT DeShawn Williams

Another addition along the defensive line, but not quite the same financial investment, was Williams.

The four-year vet is an experienced starter in the 3-4 system and could be the starter opposite Derrick Brown. If he does not win the starting job after camp, Williams can provide valuable depth as a rotational piece at the position—as Carolina will surely add another player here through another signing or in the draft.

Williams spent the last three seasons in Denver and was a key piece in their dominant defensive unit. He played under Evero last year, and his experience in the system will prove beneficial to the entire line.

The contract is one of a one-year stop gap veteran. Nonetheless, the value he will provide at the position far outweighs the cost.

Deal: one year, $1.75 million

Grade: A

DE Henry Anderson

Carolina returns a good defensive depth piece with the re-signing of Anderson, who showed he was a steady presence up front in 2022.

Anderson provides value in his ability to play as a stand-up rusher or rotate inside on the defensive line if needed. He also played some snaps on special teams.

The Panthers did not overspend for his services, and his versatility and experience will likely keep him on the team for the upcoming season.

Deal: one year, $1.3 million

Grade: C+

S Vonn Bell

With Jeremy Chinn back into a more ideal role as a linebacker hybrid type in the Evero defense, the Panthers locked in a thumping strong safety to replace him in Bell, who has spent the past few seasons with the Bengals.

Bell had a career-high four interceptions last year, and has been a steady veteran presence for the Cincinnati secondary. He will bring that same energy to Carolina, where he will pair with fellow safety Xavier Woods.

Carolina structured Bell’s contract to have a heavy second year to lure him away from the Bengals, but it is a reasonable deal for an experienced and productive starter.

Deal: three years, $22.5 million

Grade: B-

