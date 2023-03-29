Grading the Panthers’ 2023 free-agent signings on offense

The winds of change have blown through Charlotte, as the Carolina Panthers have been quite aggressive in just about everything they’ve done this offseason. This, of course, includes free agency—where the front office addressed areas of need while leaving some wiggle room to become even more whole later on in 2023.

But, until then, let’s grade each offensive signing thus far.

QB Andy Dalton

There are not many quarterbacks in the league as well respected as Dalton, who proved he can still play at a decent enough level. He started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2022—completing a career-high 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The two-time Pro Bowler was brought in to back up and help groom the eventual No. 1 overall pick, whomever that may be. History has shown he will be a professional in the role and should be a solid fill-in if needed.

His contract was very reasonable given the going rate of the position as well.

Deal: two years, $10 million

Grade: A

RB Miles Sanders

As the days without D’Onta Foreman increased, so did the panic amongst the Panthers’ faithful. But those feelings were calmed when the front office got their new lead rusher.

Sanders was the featured back in a dominant Philadelphia Eagles ground attack, notching career-highs in rushing yards (1,269) and touchdowns (11). The fourth-year veteran was a key piece on an explosive offense, and can be even more important under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown in Carolina.

He will likely be used as a three-down back, and can even help replace some of the receiving production lost by the trade of Christian McCaffrey. The contract he received does not match the numbers he put out either, as the Panthers got a bit of a bargain on their top dog.

Deal: four years, $25.4 million

Grade: A

WR Adam Thielen

The team’s trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft came with a steep cost—one that included the fourth-leading receiver in franchise history, DJ Moore. So, they needed to start filling the void.

Thielen adds a steady veteran presence to the locker room and, despite his age, can still clearly ball out—as he’s totaled 30 touchdowns over the last three seasons. The 10th-year vet will be key in working the middle of the field as well as the red zone, and could lead the offense in receiving scores.

Though his contract was a little on the expensive side, it seems like money well spent to help out a rookie quarterback and young receiver room.

Deal: three years, $25 million

Grade: B

WR DJ Chark

To alleviate some of the traffic Thielen will create on the inside, the Panthers proceeded to add Chark—who is a fine fit on the outside across from Terrace Marshall Jr.

A legitimate deep threat from his time in Jacksonville and Detroit, Chark averaged a whopping 16.7 yards per catch in 2022. He has only played in 14 games over the last two seasons—so keeping him healthy will be key in maintaining offensive dominance as well as keeping defenders away from the line of scrimmage.

Chark signed a one-year ‘prove it’ deal with the Panthers, and they are hoping he can do just that.

Deal: one year, $5 million

Grade: B-

TE Hayden Hurst

While not necessarily an explosive, No. 1 type of tight end, Hurst has been consistently good at doing the small things right. Plus, his athleticism is a threat defenses must respect.

The former first-rounder was undoubtedly hoping to make a bigger splash in Cincinnati to replace the tight end production they had lost, but he ultimately had mixed results. He will look to turn things around in Carolina, where he could be the featured tight end in the passing game—with Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble having yet to make significant headway as receivers.

Head coach Frank Reich is a fan of using multiple tight ends in creative ways, so Hurst will get enough snaps to show off his athletic skills and could potentially experience a breakout year. Either way, he is solid in every aspect of the position and will bring his experience to a lackluster tight end room.

Deal: three years, $21.75 million

Grade: C

C Bradley Bozeman

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Bozeman helped reignite a Panthers offense after taking over at center in Week 7. He was key in reviving the running attack and helped restore a push to make the offensive line a notable improvement on the year.

Bringing Bozeman back ensures this offensive line will remain intact and grow into one of the better units in the league once again. They didn’t overpay to do it either.

Deal: three years, $18 million

Grade: A

