Grading Ole Miss football's victory over Georgia Tech: Rebels pass, but concerns linger

OXFORD — Ole Miss football didn't win any style points, but it did leave Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

The Rebels took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, then rattled off two quick touchdown drives to seemingly put the game to bed. But Georgia Tech responded with 14 straight points of its own before Ole Miss restored order, claiming a 48-23 victory.

Here's how we graded coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels (3-0) in their win over the Yellow Jackets (1-2).

Offense: A-

We're going to be grading the Ole Miss offense on a curve here considering the number of weapons they're missing. Tre Harris, Caden Prieskorn and Zakhari Franklin all did not play, and it's reasonable to wonder whether Quinshon Judkins was fully himself after there was reportedly doubt pregame over whether he'd partake.

Given the standards of this unit under Kiffin, it might have been fair to expect this type of performance against a poor Georgia Tech defense. But, under the circumstances, it was an achievement.

Defense: C-

It was a classic bend-but-don't-break effort for the Rebels in the first half, allowing Georgia Tech to sustain three long drives but surrendering only three points in the process. Daijahn Anthony's fourth-and-goal pass breakup was arguably the most important play of the game for the Rebels.

A blown coverage to set up the first Georgia Tech touchdown signaled the start of a difficult second half. The general ease with which the Yellow Jackets moved the ball was troubling.

FULL UPDATES: Ole Miss football score updates vs. Georgia Tech in college football Week 3

Special teams: B-

Saturday's game was unusually eventful from a special teams perspective. Both teams blocked a field goal, Georgia Tech failed a fake punt and Ole Miss committed a penalty by shanking a kickoff out of bounds.

The Rebels got the better of the special teams battle in the game, but it wasn't because they were flawless.

Coaching: C+

We're docking points for some bizarre substitution issues the Ole Miss defense had on third down in the first half. But Kiffin should be credited for making adjustments to get the Rebels' offense going in the second half.

Overall: B-

This is a much better Georgia Tech team than the one the Rebels saw in Atlanta a year ago. The showing wasn't the most inspiring, but it was nonetheless a comfortable win for a shorthanded Ole Miss team.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why we gave Ole Miss football coaching, Lane Kiffin a C+ vs Georgia Tech