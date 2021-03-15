Grading OL Cam Erving’s deal with the Panthers: D

Well, the Panthers are making moves along their offensive line. We’re just not quite sure what they are. Our Mark Schofield gave the deal with guard Pat Elflein a C+, which might be generous. And now, the Panthers have added to that line with former Browns first-round pick Cam Erving, who has played multiple positions for three teams (Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys) in the NFL, and not particularly well. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

Traded to the Chiefs in August, 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick, Erving saw his fifth-year option declined by Kansas City, and signed a one-year deal with Dallas. Through his career, per Pro Football Focus, Erving has allowed 16 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 95 quarterback hurries, and he’s been penalized 39 times. Perhaps the Panthers see Erving as a value free agent because he’s played all over the line, but neither the tape nor the metrics point to this as anything but a throwaway deal.