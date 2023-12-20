Grading NC State football’s 2024 recruiting class: How did Wolfpack fare?

NC State football had 24 players ink their commitments Wednesday to join the Wolfpack as part of head coach Dave Doeren’s 2024 recruiting class.

On the opening day of the early signing period, the Wolfpack pulled together a class that comes in at No. 27 in the nation, according to the 274Sports Composite rankings. That’s the fourth-best ranking in the ACC behind Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina.

As it stands, Doeren’s latest recruiting class is projected to be the best group since 2018. Six four-star recruits and 18 three-star prospects are set to join NC State.

Breaking down the class further, seven players are staying in North Carolina to suit up for the ‘Pack. Four players from Georgia are included in State’s latest class.

As for positions of priority, NC State added six players at skill positions, including four wide receivers. Five linebackers make up most of the defensive signees. Here’s a look at NC State’s top prospects, its biggest miss and a grade for the early signing period.

How did NC State football recruiting class 2024 rank?

Top signees: WR Terrell Anderson, No. 26 wide receiver, No. 126 overall; WR Jimmar Boston, No. 83 wide receiver, N/A; LB Joshua Ofor, No. 60 linebacker, N/A

Biggest miss: The Wolfpack didn’t have anyone decommit and it added two linemen from the transfer portal. But it would’ve been nice to have another in-state guy like Ethan Calloway (LSU) or Andrew Rosinski (UNC) in the trenches from the 2024 class.

Grade: B – The Wolfpack flipped a UNC commit and chased down the Tar Heels in the overall rankings. NC State added five linebackers, so you figure at least one of them will be able to follow in the footsteps of all-timer Payton Wilson.

