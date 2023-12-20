Grading the Mizzou football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Tigers fare?

Early national signing day went just about as well as it could have for Missouri football.

The Tigers had no unwanted surprises.

The top-ranked defensive player in the country on every major recruiting site, Williams Nwaneri, was the first player to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday. On the other end of the morning, four-star wide receiver James Madison put pen to paper.

With that, all 20 of Missouri’s pledges to the Class of 2024 were on board before the clock struck noon.

It’s been a hot run for MU on the recruiting trail. Since last Friday, Missouri secured four commitments out of high school and two more from the transfer portal. The No. 9-ranked Tigers are gearing up to face No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Here is how Missouri’s Class of 2024 shapes up:

Five-star defensive lineman prospect Williams Nwaneri listens to a question from the media after committing to the university of Missouri on August 14, 2023, in Lee's Summit, Mo.

How did Mizzou football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite Class rank: No. 23 overall, No. 12 SEC

Top signees: DE Williams Nwaneri, No. 1 defensive end, No. 2 overall; WR Courtney Crutchfield, No. 24 wide receiver, No. 143 overall; RB Kewan Lacy, No. 18 running back, No. 239 overall.

Biggest miss: St. Louis University wide receiver Ryan Wingo signed his national letter of intent and will join Texas, despite a reported late push from Missouri for the top-25 prospect. This loss is heavily offset by promising signees James Madison II and Crutchfield, who join a stacked MU receiver room.

Grade: A-minus — It’s Missouri’s third top-30 class in four cycles under Eli Drinkwitz, and this one boasts the defensive prospect in the nation. It may not carry the strength in numbers of other Southeastern Conference classes, but it more than makes up for that by addressing needs at edge rusher, running back and linebacker.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Grading Missouri football 2024 recruiting class: How did Tigers fare?