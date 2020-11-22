Grading Michigan football's win at Rutgers: Rising offense let down by defense, kicking

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Free Press sports writer Orion Sang grades Michigan football after the Wolverines' 48-42 win at Rutgers on Saturday night:

Offense: B

The Wolverines' first five possessions led to zero points. And then backup quarterback Cade McNamara took over — and led Michigan to a whirlwind comeback. McNamara completed 27-of-36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Not only did he spark the passing game, but the run game also gained steam in the second half. The Wolverines rode running back Hassan Haskins, who received the bulk of the carries among Michigan's four-back rotation and ran 22 times for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Wolverines still have issues, but they were more efficient than they have been in recent weeks and corrected course after a slow start. Cornelius Johnson caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns and is emerging among the receivers. Haskins ran hard and consistently generated extra yardage. Maybe there will be even more improvement now that McNamara has cemented himself as the team's top quarterback.

[ Michigan goes back to Cade McNamara — and he throws a TD immediately ]

Defense: C

The defense almost lost Michigan the game. The Wolverines allowed 482 total yards, and presented with a chance to win the game in regulation, promptly gave up a touchdown and tying two-point conversion. Quarterback Noah Vedral is no game-changing player. He entered the game averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and had 77 total rushing yards. But Michigan allowed him to connect on big passing plays of 43 and 61 yards — the latter of which went for a score just after Michigan had returned a kickoff for a touchdown — and run for 21 yards on a third-and-16. Vedral completed 29-of-43 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It is the second time this season an opposing quarterback has had a career-best performance against the Wolverines — and the other, Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi, has already lost his starting job. Michigan did just enough to win the game. But it needs to find solutions here fast.

[ Michigan was trailing Rutgers by 2 scores at halftime: How did it get that bad? ]

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Giles Jackson (left) carries the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (right) during the first half at SHI Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Giles Jackson (left) carries the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (right) during the first half at SHI Stadium.

Special teams: C+

This was the one unit that had yet to reach the same lows as the offense and defense, but it finally got there Saturday night. There was a missed 49-yard field goal from kicker Quinn Nordin. Then, after a haphazard two-minute drill before halftime, a high snap botched the Wolverines' 53-yard attempt before halftime. The coup de grace: a missed 35-yard field goal from Nordin to open overtime. Michigan did get a 95-yard kick return touchdown from Giles Jackson, but the Wolverines' kicking woes loom large. Michigan has already made one switch at the position this fall after Jake Moody struggled in the season opener. Now, it seems like Moody has a prime opportunity to earn his job back.

[ Grade Michigan football's performance vs. Rutgers: Your turn to vote ]

Coaching: C+

This is a team with its back against the wall that, somehow, had yet to play like a team with its back against the wall deep into the first half of Saturday's game. Michigan allowed the opening touchdown for a fifth consecutive game and after a promising opening drive ended with a fumble, the Wolverines seemed deflated. Then McNamara entered down two scores in the second quarter, sparking the offense. Michigan dragged its way to a hard-fought win. The coaching staff deserves credit for the successful comeback.

But it also deserves scrutiny for how the rest of the game went. The Wolverines beat Rutgers, 52-0, in 2019, and while the Scarlet Knights added some veteran talent through the transfer portal, this game should not have been as close as it was. One wonders what the staff saw in practice during the week that led them to keep McNamara as the backup. There was some unwieldy clock management at the end of the first half that might've cost the team a chance at a closer field goal attempt. And the play-calling grew conservative in overtime, as the Wolverines leaned on the run game and subsequently found themselves in numerous tough down and distance situations. Michigan also has to figure out its short-yardage offense, because what they're doing right now isn't working. U-M took a step forward with the win, and it played with more energy and passion than in recent weeks — but there's still a lot to clean up.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's offense under Cade McNamara the lone positive

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • Rob Pelinka's ego not getting in the way of LeBron's team-building clout

    At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

    Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..

  • Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

    Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

  • Michigan football was trailing Rutgers by 2 scores at halftime: How did it get that bad?

    Michigan football is struggling in its game vs. Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights lead 17-7.

  • Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

    Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.

  • Source: Brad Wanamaker, Warriors agree to one-year, $2.25M contract

    The Warriors reportedly have added a backup point guard.

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.