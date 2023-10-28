Grading Michigan football’s offense through the bye week

The Wolverines have run up the score in every contest this season. Averaging over 40 points per game and 421 yards per game, Michigan boasts one of the nation’s top units across the board.

Though historically Michigan (and Harbaugh) have been run-heavy, the emergence of signal caller J.J. McCarthy has opened up the playbook. The junior has emerged as one of the top QBs nationally and has taken the Michigan passing offense to new heights.

But what do we make of the running back group? Corum and Edwards had lofty expectations placed on them entering the season, will they be able to take over down the stretch, or does this team simply not need their star power?

Either way, this squad drips with talent. They have bullied weak teams, and are foaming at the mouth for a chance to tackle one of the big hitters in the conference. But the question must be asked, will they be ready?

Here is how we grade out the offensive positions through Week 8.

Quarterback: A+

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This is a layup of an evaluation. McCarthy has been one of the top quarterbacks nationally this season. He is completing just over 78% of passes, is second nationally in quarterback rating, and has only thrown interceptions in one game. He is turning into the generational Michigan quarterback that Harbaugh promised in the preseason.

The best part of J.J.’s game is his mobility. More specifically, his ability to throw on the run. Usually, the key to containing a quarterback is to force them to make plays on the run. Against McCarthy, however, that is not the case. He can deliver strikes rolling either direction and has a great understanding of when to take the ball upfield himself.

It’s very possible that McCarthy would be leading the Heisman conversation if he played full games. To date, McCarthy has thrown just four passes in the fourth quarter, meaning he has essentially played just six of Michigan’s eight games. His stats would look a lot more impressive had McCarthy been able to finish fourth quarters.

Running Back: B

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Anyone reading this preseason would be shocked. Corum and Edwards were each touted as top-10 backs nationally, with Corum appearing on many Heisman watchlists. For the duo to have a singular combined game above 100 rushing yards would put fear into any Michigan fan’s heart.

But the simple truth is that they haven’t been needed. With the passing offense emerging and games being over in the third quarter, neither back has been called on to take over a game. Much like the linebackers on defense, the RB duo has done their job well, but they haven’t had the task of winning a competition single-handedly like in years past.

Edwards especially has had a slow year. Yes, there seem to be more blocking failures when he gets the ball, but he just lacks that explosiveness from last season. I would expect this production to continue for Edwards. The U-M staff does not change what works, and this offense does more than work. It’s a little disappointing for all parties, but this year might not have been meant for Edwards.

Tight End: A-

Photo: Isaiah Hole

How about these guys, huh? We knew Loveland was going to be a stud, but Barner has been a happy surprise in the pass game. Originally brought over from Indiana to be a blocking tight end, Barner has emerged as a very strong option for McCarthy in the passing game.

The two complement each other well. Loveland has the athleticism of a modern ‘flex-end’ while Barner has the brawns of a more traditional ‘Y’. They can each fill either role, but having a pair of NFL tight ends has been a terrific addition to the squad. Barner and Loveland have combined for 40 catches, 556 yards, and five touchdowns this season.

Finally, Max Bredeson deserves a shout-out here. He is less of a tight end and more of a blocking specialist, but boy, does he do his job well. There have been a number of run plays sprung open by Bredeson’s tenacious efforts, making him a key piece to the Harbaugh system. Look for him to be used more against beefier teams like Penn State and Ohio State as the schedule thickens.

Wide Receiver: B+

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This group starts and ends with the two starters. Outside of Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, just one other receiver has eclipsed 100 receiving yards. That, of course, would be true freshman Semaj Morgan, but he has yet to truly take the next step.

Wilson’s speed has been a terrific tool for Michigan this year. He has been almost unguardable on crossing routes and has developed terrific chemistry with McCarthy on scramble drill plays. He is second only to Brian Thomas of LSU in receiving touchdowns on the season with 10 and has the chance to set a program record (19). Wilson has made himself a lot of money in this upcoming draft, look for his name to be called in the third round.

CoJo has also had his share of great plays. There have been a number of ‘wow’ catches through the first eight games that have left fans speechless. He may not have the separation of Wilson, but Johnson has a terrific skillset in his own right that increases the ceiling of the offense.

Outside of those options, there have been flashes, but not results quite yet. Both Wilson and Johnson will be gone next year, and Morris, Clemons, Morgan, Moore, and English will be on the clock. All five players have upside. It is merely a question of time to see if they can put it together.

Offensive Line: B

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Another strange grade given the preseason hype. Yet, another grade that should not be much higher given the on-field performance.

The unit has not been bad, but just not the same dominant force from years past. Too often have Corum and Edwards been hit in the backfield, or McCarthy pressured off his spot. The lineup from Week 1 has even shifted as Hinton failed to perform at an acceptable level. The current five are solid at worst, but history has left a standard of greatness that remains untouchable.

This ‘B’ is not reflective of an exposable weakness, but rather the dampest spot on an otherwise perfect resume. As long as this unit can hold its own in big moments, there should be no problem.

Overall: A-

Photo: Isaiah Hole

They’re just really, really good. The worst units are the running backs and offensive line, each of which have a case to be top 10 nationally regardless.

It’s tough to find a weakness on this roster. If there was one, teams would have exposed it already.

Like with the defense, the only major qualm is that there has been no dominance against a top defens, but that’s because the opportunity has not been there. I fully expect the train to keep rolling when things get sticky, but that is the only thing stopping me from giving Michigan a straight A+.

