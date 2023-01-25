Grading the Miami Dolphins running backs after their 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins completed their 2022 campaign, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

In the early stages of the offseason, Miami has moved on from their defensive coordinator and three different positional coaches. Now would be a perfect time to reflect on the season from the guys who actually made an impact on the field.

We’ll be going through different positions and reviewing how they played in 2022. After starting with the quarterbacks, we’ll take a look at those responsible for getting the tough yards. These are the grades for the Dolphins running backs during this campaign.

Raheem Mostert: B

Many questioned whether or not Mostert could ever play a full season, considering the long list of injuries that he’s had in his NFL career. The former Boilermaker answered that question this year, as he took the lead-back role and ran with it for all 17 games (he did suffer a broken thumb in Week 18).

The 30-year-old rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns on a laughable career-low 4.9 yards per attempt. He also added another 202 yards and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

His angry runs in the back half of the season provided some real fire for the offense.

Jeff Wilson Jr: C+

The Dolphins acquired Wilson at the deadline for a fifth-round pick, allowing the back to reunite with McDaniel. He played in eight regular-season contests for Miami, rushing for 392 yards and three touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry while adding another 94 yards and a score on 12 receptions.

Wilson didn’t receive a higher grade because he did most of his damage in one game, totaling 119 yards on the ground against the Cleveland Browns.

Chase Edmonds: D

Many believed Edmonds was going to be the starter in Miami this season, and he just never lived up to the expectations that were set for him. Eventually, he was surpassed by Mostert before being traded to Denver, along with draft picks, for linebacker Bradley Chubb. He finished his time with the Dolphins rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on a dismal 2.9 yards per carry and adding another 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Salvon Ahmed: INC

When called upon in 2022, Ahmed was effective. The problem was he was hardly used, as he rushed just 12 times for 64 yards and a touchdown (5.3 yards per attempt).

Myles Gaskin: INC

When Mostert and Edmonds were signed this offseason, Gaskin was dropped to third on the depth chart. Then, when they essentially swapped out Edmonds for Wilson, Gaskin remained a healthy scratch or played very few snaps, as he rushed just 10 times for 26 yards.

