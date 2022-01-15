Grading the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks after their 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2021 season with a 9-8 record and just barely missed the postseason again.

While other teams are beginning their playoff quest for a Super Bowl, it’s time to do some reflecting for the team in Miami. They’ve moved on from their coach, so it’s only right to honestly evaluate the guys who were making plays on the field.

We’ll be going through different positions over the next week or so and reviewing how they played in 2021. After starting with the rookies, we’ll look at the signal-callers. These are the grades for the Dolphins quarterback during this campaign.

Tua Tagovailoa: C

No one in Miami has been more polarizing in the last year than Tagovailoa, to the point that there have been reports that belief in the quarterback was a big sticking point between their former coach and the front office.

In 13 games, Tagovailoa completed 67.8% of his attempts for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 78.1 passer rating. He was clearly impacted by poor play-calling and offensive line play ahead of him, but the second-year quarterback wasn’t doing a lot that was special this past season.

Jacoby Brissett: D+

Going 2-3 in the NFL isn’t bad for a backup, but these grades aren’t on a curve. Also, he gets credit for the Ravens win, but he only really played the first half and gave Miami a 6-3 lead.

In Brissett’s opportunities this season, he completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,283 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 78.1 passer rating.

