Grading the Miami Dolphins offensive linemen after their 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins 2021 season came to an end after beating the New England Patriots in Week 18 to secure a winning season. Despite the result, the team fired their head coach and have begun a search for their next leader.

During this time, it’s appropriate to reflect on the play of the guys who impacted the outcomes on the field.

We’ll be going through different positions over the next week or so and reviewing how they played in 2021. After starting with the rookies, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, we’ll round out the offense with a look at the big boys up front. These are the grades for the Dolphins offensive linemen during this campaign.

Robert Hunt: B

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt was quite legitimately the only decent offensive lineman the Dolphins used all season. While there have been talks about whether he’s a guard or a tackle, he played well on the inside this season. His athleticism makes him a great fit up front to do multiple things.

And, don’t forget he gave us the greatest play that didn’t count.

6'6" 327 pound Robert Hunt GAVE IT HIS ALL. 💪 One of the greatest plays that didn't count in NFL history. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Ft8O7Jbkpi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2021

Michael Deiter: C-

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Deiter missed a good portion of the season due to injury, making way for Austin Reiter and Greg Mancz at different points. When he was in there, he wasn’t great. The only reasons his play wasn’t discussed as much were the injuries and how poorly his teammates played around him.

Austin Jackson: D

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson moved inside to guard this season after attempting to play tackle in his rookie season. The move didn’t produce much better results. He continued to struggle in every aspect and is certainly not guaranteed a spot along the 2022 offensive line.

Story continues

Liam Eichenberg: D-

Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post

As a second-round pick, Eichenberg was expected to come in and help solidify an offensive line unit that had been trying to find a tackle. Instead, Eichenberg was moved around the offensive line and received a 50.7 grade from Pro Football Focus (83rd of 84 graded tackles).

The only reason he’s not receiving a worse grade is that he wasn’t allowed the opportunity to play one position and focus on that.

Jesse Davis: F

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody was more disappointing this year than Davis. He was terrible when run-blocking and equally as bad in passing situations. Of 84 qualified tackles, PFF ranked Davis as the 81st with a 52.5 grade.

Davis was actually benched for the final game of the season in favor of Robert Jones but had to come back in due to injury.

Greg Mancz: C-

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Mancz was thrust into a starting role at points this year with so many injuries at the center position. He played about as well as a backup center can during those stretches. That seems to be his ceiling.

Solomon Kindley: INC

Mandatory Credit: Allen Eyestone/The Palm Beach Post

After starting the first two games of the season, Kindley was benched for Austin Jackson at left guard and was really only used on special teams for the remainder of the year. While there’s not much to talk about for his play this year, he’ll probably stick around as a backup.

Robert Jones: INC

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was mainly used as an extra offensive lineman in the 2021 season and was actually given a start at right tackle in the season finale before getting injured.

It’s too early to tell what Jones will end up being in the NFL, but he seems to be a decent backup for now.

1

1