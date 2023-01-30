Grading the Miami Dolphins offensive linemen after their 2022 season

While the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 campaign is in the rearview, it’s a good time to look back at the season that was and reflect on some of the best and worst performances of the year.

We’re going through different positions and reviewing how they played in their first season under head coach Mike McDaniel. And, after starting with the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, we’ll round out the offense with the big boys up front.

These are the grades for the Dolphins offensive linemen during the 2022 season.

Connor Williams: A-

Williams was the only member of the team to play 100% of the snaps on their respective side of the ball. Despite transitioning from guard to center, Williams didn’t lose anything in his blocking ability. Even the snapping issues that were prevalent throughout training camp weren’t frequent in the regular season.

Robert Hunt: B+

Hunt has been the most reliable member of this unit over the last two seasons. He’s found himself to be a really strong right guard with a knack for bulldozing players in front of him. If his performance wasn’t enough, his versatility to kick out to tackle when needed really helped down the stretch.

Brandon Shell: B-

For a player that was added late to the roster, Shell proved to be a competent veteran who was there to do his job. Mostly playing on the right side, he held his own, and it wasn’t too often that he looked overmatched. His play in 2022 will certainly help his case to earn another contract in Miami this offseason.

Terron Armstead: B-

If you asked him, Armstead will probably tell you that he didn’t play up to his own standards in 2022. He also may leave out the fact that he was dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, one, of which, could’ve resulted in season-ending surgery early on.

Instead, Armstead was on the field as often as he could be. His presence alone was worth something.

Liam Eichenberg: D+

After being moved around a lot as a rookie, Eichenberg earned the left guard spot to start 2022. He still seemed to have the same struggles that he did in his first year, but when he was starting to see some positive growth, he suffered a knee injury that cost him time, and he wasn’t really missed.

Greg Little: D-

In the few games where Little got significant reps at tackle, Miami had a hard time protecting their quarterback. Most of that blame falls squarely on his shoulders. He just isn’t the pass protector that’s needed at the NFL level.

Robert Jones: D+

Jones is a backup for a reason, as he provides depth at both guard and tackle. However, when he filled in for Eichenberg, there didn’t appear to be a drop-off. For a second-year undrafted lineman out of Middle Tennessee, that’s not a bad place to be. It, honestly, wouldn’t be shocking to see him compete for the starting spot next year if he and Eichenberg are the top options again.

Austin Jackson: INC

Jackson only played 84 offensive snaps in 2022 after suffering an injury in the season opener and then again in his return to action in Week 12. His spot as a starter is far from guaranteed going forward.

