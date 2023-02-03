Grading the Miami Dolphins linebackers after their 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins have finished their search for a defensive coordinator, as Vic Fangio will officially take over once the Philadelphia Eagles’ season finishes in the Super Bowl.

Fangio will have a talented unit to work with, considering there will be a few from the 2022 team returning.

For now, we’ll keep reviewing the performances of different position groups from the last season.

After starting with the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen, we’ll continue the defense with the second level. These are the grades for the Dolphins linebackers during the campaign.

Jerome Baker: B

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Miami’s do-it-all linebacker was solid again in 2022. He played 89% of the defensive snaps, behind only Jevon Holland on the team, and he showcased his versatility during those opportunities.

Baker had another 100-tackle season and recorded four sacks as well. He may be the most dependable player on the defense. He’s missed one game in his career. Everyone knows what they’re getting any time Baker steps onto the field.

Jaelan Phillips: A-

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips’ sack total may have dropped from 8.5 as a rookie to seven in his second season, but that doesn’t mean he was less effective. In fact, Phillips seemed to make a jump in that area, as he was pressuring quarterbacks frequently. The numbers just weren’t there.

The former Hurricane also wanted to get better against the run, and that was where we saw some big growth. He was better at setting the edge and tackled well. If he can take another step, we might be talking about one of the best outside linebackers in the game.

Elandon Roberts: B-

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Roberts had a career year in 2022. He set highs in tackles (107) and sacks (4.5) while playing the most snaps of his career on defense. He also brought something on special teams.

However, he’s still clearly a liability in coverage, and at this point of his career, that’s not going to change. There’s still a role for Roberts in this league, and he does it well. Miami just has to limit him from being out there in disadvantageous situations if they continue to employ him.

Melvin Ingram: C+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Ingram had a strong start to the season, winning Defensive Player of the Month honors in September after recording two sacks, two fumble returns and a touchdown in the first four weeks.

After that, he had another stretch impressive stretch of four sacks in a month’s span, but he was quiet down the stretch. At his age, that’s something to be expected. 33-year-old linebackers can’t go full motor all of the time.

Duke Riley: C

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Riley is Miami’s best coverage linebacker, and it’s really not close. He’s not terrible in the run game either. The pictured touchdown by Jakobi Meyers to essentially seal a loss will be what people remember him for this year, but that’s not a fair assessment. He should’ve never been in that situation. It’s actually a credit to him for getting out there to try and do something.

Bradley Chubb: B-

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Acquired at the deadline, Chubb played in just eight games for Miami, but he was impactful. He only totaled 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but he was still applying pressure and allowing teammates to get home. With better schemes and help in the secondary, quarterbacks won’t be able to get rid of the ball so quickly, allowing Chubb to do what he does best.

Andrew Van Ginkel: C+

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Van Ginkel started the season with appendix surgery but didn’t miss any of the 17 games. With the additions of Ingram and Chubb, his role was diminished, playing his lowest snap percentage of his career (29%). He still shows some really solid tackling and sneaky pressure ability, but it’s just been in spurts. That’s not necessarily his fault.

Sam Eguavoen: D

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Eguavoen has been mainly a special teamer since arriving in South Florida in 2019. This year, he played a career-low 34 defensive snaps. While teams need guys like this around, Miami may be able to get the special teams’ help from a player who contributes a bit more on defense.

Channing Tindall: INC

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite being a third-round selection, Tindall played just nine defensive snaps all season. He was a solid contributor on special teams (36.9% of snaps), but it would’ve been nice to see him used more. The former Bulldog may be able to thrive in Fangio’s scheme.

