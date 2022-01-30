Grading the Miami Dolphins linebackers after their 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins are nearing the end of their coaching search after firing Brian Flores on Black Monday, so this is as good of a time as any to review and evaluate the performances of the guys who were actually on the field this past season.

We’ll be going through different position groups over the next week or so and reviewing how they played in 2021. After starting with the rookies, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen, we’ll continue the defense with the second level. These are the grades for the Dolphins linebackers during this campaign.

Jerome Baker: B

Baker may have started off the season slow like the rest of the unit, but he came on by the end of the year. When he was being used on the edge, he was creating some great pressure that helped lead him to a career-high 15 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks.

In the first year after signing a sizeable contract extension, it was nice to see Baker didn’t get fat and happy from the big payday.

Andrew Van Ginkel: C+

Van Ginkel had a quietly impressive season from his spot as a do-it-all linebacker. In 2021, he recorded career highs in tackles (71), quarterback hits (20), and passes defended (seven) while adding four sacks and a forced fumble to his resume.

He definitely benefitted from being around a great group of guys in the front seven, and that helped elevate his game.

Elandon Roberts: C

In his second year in Miami, Roberts played the highest amount of snaps in his career (621). That set him up to set a career-high in tackles (83) and forced fumbles (two).

He’s more of an old-school, run-stopping linebacker, but Roberts has made a bit of a name for himself in his six years. At the start of the league year, he’ll become a free agent, and we’ll see if Miami brings him back without the Flores connection.

Jaelan Phillips: B-

Phillips also had a bit of a slow start, but once he got adjusted to the NFL he was a pressure monster. Of all rookies, he was tied with Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Kwity Paye for third in pressure by a rookie this season with 39.

This is part of the reason why he finished the year with 8.5 sacks, breaking the franchise record for sacks by a rookie, a record that stood since 1969.

If he can just turn some more of those pressures into sacks, he will become known as a dominant edge rusher in this league.

Duke Riley: C-

Riley had a pretty average season as a rotational linebacker. He finished the year with 26 tackles and played only 21% of defensive snaps. The 27-year-old mostly did his work on special teams and was solid in that role.

Samuel Eguavoen: INC

Eguavoen didn’t play a ton on defense, as he took part in just 16% of snaps, but like Riley, he plays a huge role on special teams. The former Canadian Football League star’s biggest highlight came in the last game of the season, as he grabbed a lateral out of the air and returned it to the end zone to solidify Miami’s defeat of New England in Week 18.

Brennan Scarlett: INC

Scarlett is the third member of the linebacking crew that spends the majority of his time on special teams. He did record one quarterback hit and one pass defended on the year, and it could’ve been more if he didn’t miss four games due to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

