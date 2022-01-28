Grading the Miami Dolphins defensive linemen after their 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins didn’t make the jump that many thought they could in 2021, as they ended the year with a 9-8 record and just outside the postseason.

During this time, it’s appropriate to reflect on the performances of the guys who impacted the outcomes on the field.

We’ll be going through different position groups over the next week or so and reviewing how they played in 2021. After starting with the rookies, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen, we’ll start the defense with the big men up front. These are the grades for the Dolphins defensive linemen during this campaign.

Emmanuel Ogbah: A-

On the edge, Ogbah was one of Miami’s best players this season, as nearly every game felt impacted by him in one way or another. The 28-year-old finished the season with 41 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 12 passes defended, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

His combination of athleticism and size makes him a deadly weapon along the front. With Ogbah set to be a free agent, the Dolphins should do everything to keep him in Miami.

Christian Wilkins: B+

Wilkins is the do-it-all interior defender of this defense, but he lines up all over the line. In his third year, he has ascended to be one of the better players in the league at his position. He finished the 2021 season with a career-high in tackles (89), quarterback hits (13), and sacks (4.5). He also recorded four passes defended, a fumble recovery, and an offensive touchdown.

If he continues this trajectory, Wilkins could be a cornerstone of this defense.

Zach Sieler: A-

Sieler may have been the most underrated defensive lineman this season. That’s mostly because his numbers weren’t eye-popping. He finished the year with a career-high 62 tackles, three passes defended, three quarterback hits, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

He’s extremely solid against the run, and he’s capable of pass-rush moves like this:

Zach Sieler takes on multiple blockers to strip the QB pic.twitter.com/a1EvAw9ZAP — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 20, 2021

Adam Butler: C-

In Butler’s first season outside of New England, he played the highest snap count of his career (591). Despite more opportunities, he wasn’t as productive, recording just two sacks, tied for the lowest total since his rookie season.

He was still responsible for getting some pressure and forcing quarterbacks into the arms’ of his teammates, so there’s something to build off.

Raekwon Davis: C+

As the run-stopping interior defensive lineman, Davis was severely missed in the first four weeks of the season after suffering an injury early in the opener. Without him, Miami’s defense gave up 136.8 rushing yards per game, and when he returned, that average dropped to 101.5 per game for the final 13 games.

It would be nice to see him be a more complete player, but the Dolphins have guys like Butler to fill in during those pass-rush scenarios.

John Jenkins: INC

Jenkins played some important snaps early in the season with Davis sidelined, but after Week 4, he only saw 17 defensive snaps for the remainder of the year. At this point in his career, the 32-year-old is mostly a depth piece and special teamer.

