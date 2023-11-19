Grading LSU's football's win over Georgia State in Tigers Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU football started a bit slow on defense, but found its stride to dispatch Georgia State 56-14 on Saturday inside Tiger Stadium.

In the first half, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels racked up 509 yards and eight touchdowns as the defense adjusted from giving up a couple of early scores to keep the Panthers out of the end zone the rest of the way.

Daniels finished with 413 passing yards, 96 rushing yards, accounting for all but 54 of the team's offensive output to lead LSU (8-3) to the comfortable win.

Here are our grades from LSU's win over the Panthers.

Offense: A

With Daniels matching up with opponents not quite equipped to limit him, it's hard not to give the Tigers offense an A here, even with no productions from the running backs.

What sticks out was LSU did a little bit of everything. LSU drove the length of the field and put together a couple of methodical drives. It also took the lid off Georgia State's defense with one-play, explosive play drives like Brian Thomas Jr's 70-yard touchdown catch from Daniels late in the first half. By halftime, the Tigers had amassed 348 yards, scored five times and was perfect on third downs (3-3).

Defense: B

Georgia State carved up LSU's pass defense on the opening drive with Darren Grainger passing for 57 yards on 6-of-8 passing, capping it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tallique Williams to give the Panthers the early lead.

After allowing 245 yards in the first half, LSU's defense clamped down to surrender 43 yards and 0 points.

Special Teams: A

LSU had a 28-yard kickoff return, as well as a 27-yard punt return. Decent showing in the return game, while everything was chalk elsewhere.

Coaching: B+

The defense needed to make some adjustments after a shaky start. Those changes were made and LSU coasted. Outside of the first few Georgia State offensive drives, there wasn't much else for Brian Kelly to worry about.

Overall: B+

Once LSU seized control, this one was over. Georgia State is a bowl-eligible team, but it was overmatched.

