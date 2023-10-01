Grading LSU football's track meet loss vs. Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — LSU football and Ole Miss found themselves in a shootout in Oxford on Saturday.

But the Tigers found themselves on the short end of that stick, falling 55-49 in a wild affair.

Here are our grades from Saturday's crushing loss for the Tigers.

Offense: A-

LSU had multiple shots at the end zone to potentially win the game in the final seconds. But it's hard to complain too much about a unit that put up 42 points through three quarters.

Defense: F

LSU couldn't tackle, left receivers wide open all over the field and couldn't apply any pressure on quarterback Jaxson Dart. It was nothing short of a disaster, especially in the first half.

Special teams: B-

Damian Ramos missed a 56-yard field goal to end the first half. But other than that, it was a quiet day for LSU's special teams, for good and ill.

Coaching: C-

LSU's offense continues to roll and it didn't commit a penalty until the third quarter. But its defense failed, whether it had to do with scheme, tackling, communication or discipline.

Overall: C-

LSU's offense proved once again that its one of the best attack units in the country. But its defense melted down at nearly every turn against the Rebels.

