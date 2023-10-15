Grading LSU football's impressive home win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE – LSU football posted its best performance in a month on Saturday, taking down Auburn 48-18 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU posted 563 yards of offense and held Auburn to just three third-down conversions.

Here are our grades from LSU's dominant win.

Offense: A

LSU had a chance to put the game out of reach in the first half but failed to do so. However, a touchdown drive to open the second half put the offense back on track.

Defense: B

Saturday was LSU's best performance on defense since Week 3 against Mississippi State. Paris Shand, Harold Perkins Jr. and Zy Alexander made plays to keep Auburn's offense at bay.

Special teams: A

Damian Ramos made all of his field goals and Kaleb Jackson took LSU's first kick return of the second half for 60 yards.

Coaching: A-

LSU's offense had some costly penalties but LSU's game plan worked to near perfection against Auburn.

Overall: A

Saturday was LSU's most well-rounded performance since its dominant win over Mississippi State. Also, can anyone stop this LSU offense?

