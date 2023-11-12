Grading LSU football's big win over Florida in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has bounced back from its crushing loss to Alabama last weekend.

The Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SEC) took down Florida (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday, 52-35, on the back of Jayden Daniels' historic performance. Daniels became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and throw for 350 yards in a game in the triumph over the Gators.

Here are our grades from the Tigers' win.

Offense: A

LSU's offense wasn't quite its usual self in the first half. But the Tigers bounced back in the second, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half and letting Daniels run for over 200 yards before the end of the third quarter.

Defense: C

It looked like it was going to be another long night for LSU's defense after Florida's opening drive. But the Tigers forced a fumble on the Gators' next possession and made Florida punt four times on the night.

Special teams: F

Kaleb Jackson muffed a kick return in the third quarter, handing the ball to Florida at LSU's own 23-yard line that eventually resulted in a Gators touchdown. Nathan Dibert also booted a kickoff out of bounds in the second quarter.

Coaching: B

LSU took a step forward on defense and let its best player, Daniels, take over the game. That's solid coaching.

Overall: B+

LSU's defense wasn't perfect, but it didn't matter because Daniels was in the win.

