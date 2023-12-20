Grading LSU football's 2024 recruiting class: How did the Tigers fare?

BATON ROUGE – LSU football signed 27 players to its 2024 class on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.

The Tigers signed 18 four-star prospects, including 12 players ranked as top-200 prospects in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. They also officially added nine of the top-11 players from Louisiana and 17 players from the state overall.

But for as deep as LSU's 2024 class is with four-star recruits and Louisiana prospects, the group lacks a headlining player. LSU did not sign any five-star recruits on Wednesday even if it is still in the hunt for five-star recruits Dominick McKinley (defensive tackle) and Terry Bussey (defensive back) and four-star offensive lineman Coen Echols.

Here's where the Tigers' 2024 class ranks nationally and what grade we're giving the group after Wednesday's events.

How did LSU football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 11 overall, No. 4 SEC

Top signees: TE Trey'Dez Green, No. 1 tight end, No. 44 overall; S Dashawn McBryde, No. 8 safety, No. 88 overall; RB Caden Durham, No. 8 running back, No. 101 overall

Biggest miss: Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons was a major target that the Tigers couldn't haul in, losing out to Texas for the top recruit.

Grade: C+

LSU's class is incomplete with Bussey and McKinley's decisions still pending. If the Tigers land either one of them, this grade jumps up to at least a B minus. But a failure to land either of them and Echols will drop it to a C minus.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football recruiting: Grading 2024 class in early signing period