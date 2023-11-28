Grading LSU football by position, including Jayden Daniels, following 2023 regular season finale

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's 2023 regular season is in the books.

The Tigers' campaign came to a close this past weekend when they took down Texas A&M in the season finale at Tiger Stadium, 42-30. Heisman Trophy contender Jayden Daniels led the Tigers to 28 second half points after they trailed by three at halftime.

LSU may have finished the season strong by winning its final three games, but the Tigers won't be able to match the highs of a year ago — reaching the SEC Championship Game and winning the SEC West.

So how does that disappointment translate into final season grades at each position?

Here's The Advertiser's position by position grades for LSU in 2023.

Quarterback: A+

LSU had arguably the best player at the position in college football in Daniels. He finished the regular season leading the country in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, total yards and passer rating.

Running back: A-

Logan Diggs was a needed addition to LSU's running backs room. His size and consistency proved to be an upgrade from what the Tigers had a year ago. Josh Williams, John Emery Jr. and Kaleb Jackson proved to be reliable depth options behind him. Jackson was a particular bright spot as a freshman.

Wide receiver: A

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country. Both deserve to be first round picks in April. Kyren Lacy improved as the year went along but Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. never broke through as consistent contributors. Their time to shine may be in 2024.

Tight End: B-

Mason Taylor improved as a blocker but was less productive as a pass catcher this year than he was last year as a freshman. Freshmen Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jackson McGohan showed promise during the preseason but it never translated on the field.

Offensive line: A

LSU's offensive line took a big step forward from last season, dominating less-talented fronts and improving as a run blocking unit. The group had some trouble against the better pass rushing teams LSU faced this season (Florida State, Texas A&M and Alabama) but still played well enough for the rest of the offense to function properly.

Defensive line: C-

Analyst Pete Jenkins' arrival provided a small boost and the Mekhi Wingo injury was unfortunate but LSU's defense line was still subpar. Maason Smith never flashed the same level of play he showed as a freshman. Sai'Vion Jones and Ovie Oghoufo didn't make enough big plays. Jordan Jefferson, Paris Shand and Bradyn Swinson were bright spots but their impact wasn't enough to cloud a bad start to the year for the unit.

Linebacker: D+

LSU's linebackers surprisingly underperformed relative to expectations. Harold Perkins didn't have the breakout campaign many expected him to have. Omar Speights battled with injuries and was often outplayed by freshman Whit Weeks. Weeks and Greg Penn III were bright spots, but the unit still was never a strength at any point.

LSU FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: LSU football: Who's In? Who's Out? Tracking the Tigers in the transfer portal entering 2024 season

LSU POST WEEK 13 BOWL PROJECTIONS: LSU football bowl projections following Week 13 win over Texas A&M

CAMPBELL AND HEARD FEATURE: 'It was pretty unbelievable:' How LSU tackles Will Campbell and Lance Heard developed at Neville High School

Cornerback: D-

Preventing this score from being an F are the Zy Alexander and JK Johnson injuries. However, that still shouldn't distract from the reality that LSU's cornerback play this season was a disaster. The unit was a problem entering the season and only got worse as the year went along, whether it was due to underperforming veterans, overwhelmed young players or new transfers leaving the team for unannounced reasons.

Safety: D

Greg Brooks Jr.'s absence complicated matters, but LSU's tackling at the position was far too poor given the veteran status of Major Burns and Andre' Sam. The Tigers' constant coverage busts weren't just because of their problems at cornerback, either.

Special teams: C+

Not perfect but still a lot better than last year, LSU's special teams produced solid performances from Damian Ramos and Jay Bramblett and had fewer gaffes — muffed punts, blocked kicks — than a year ago. However, the Tigers rarely won games because of their special teams unit in 2023.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Grading Jayden Daniels, positions following 2023 season