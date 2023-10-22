Grading LSU football, Jayden Daniels' dominant performance over Army

BATON ROUGE – LSU football had another dominant win in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 19 Tigers (6-2) crushed Army (2-5) at home, 62-0, to head into their off week on a three-game winning streak.

The victory was LSU's first-ever over Army. The last time the Tigers faced Army, in 1931, they were shut out by the Black Knights in a 20-0 loss.

Here are our grades from the lopsided win.

Offense: A

Quarterback Jayden Daniels put up nearly 300 yards of offense despite only playing in the first half. Wideouts Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both had north of 100 receiving yards before the end of the third quarter.

Defense: A

LSU forced three turnovers and allowed just 90 yards in the first half. The Tigers shut down Army's rushing attack, forcing the Black Knights to throw the ball, something they've never been comfortable with doing.

Special teams: A

LSU made its field goals and had no special teams gaffes.

Coaching: A

LSU never underestimated Army. The Tigers got off to a hot start and never let up on their way to a 38-0 lead by halftime.

Overall: A+

Nothing much to pick at with LSU's performance. The Tigers put up 338 yards of offense and 38 points by halftime, forcing three turnovers on their way to a commanding halftime lead.

