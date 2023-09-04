Grading LSU football in its embarrassing defeat to Florida State

ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU football's 2023 campaign began poorly.

The Tigers surrendered 31 consecutive points in the second half to fall to No. 8 Florida State 45-24 on opening night.

Here are our grades from the defeat.

Offense: D

The two failed fourth-down conversions took away a potential 14 points. And after a hot start, LSU dropped too many easy passes.

Defense: C

Bradyn Swinson was excellent off the edge for the Tigers. But the Tigers surrendered touchdowns in five of Florida State's final seven drives.

Special teams: F

Could it be anything else? LSU muffed another punt against the Seminoles, this time Aaron Anderson was the culprit. Gregory Clayton Jr. also nearly muffed another punt on the first return of the game for LSU.

Coaching: C-

LSU failed on its first two fourth-down attempts but both decisions from Kelly made sense. Field goals weren't going to win the Tigers this game against an explosive Florida State offense, and both fourth downs were no more than a yard to go.

Also, moving Perkins to inside linebacker didn't pay off.

Overall: D-

In the secoind half, LSU's offense dropped too many passes and its defense allowed Florida State to go on a 38-0 run.

