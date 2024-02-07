BATON ROUGE ― LSU football ended up signing college football's seventh-best 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

It totaled 29 signees for this cycle, which included that saw 28 prospects sign during the early signing period. Brian Kelly and his staff put a bow on it Wednesday by landing five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Acadiana High School in Lafayette on National Signing Day.

The signing of McKinley, who LSU flipped from Texas A&M on New Year's Day after he had been committed to the Aggies for some time, was a big finish to the class for LSU as the 6-5, 280-pounder is the group's lone five-star recruit.

Since Kelly has taken over, LSU has hovered anywhere the No. 6 and No. 12-ranked recruiting classes.

So how did LSU fare with the 2024 recruiting class?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 7 nationally, No. 4 SEC

Top signees: DL Dominick McKinley, No. 5 defensive lineman, No. 18 overall; TE Trey'Dez Green, No. 2 tight end, No. 47 overall; S Deshawn McBryde, No. 2 safety, No. 54 overall

Biggest miss: LSU tried to flip five-star athlete Terry Bussey from Texas A&M before National Signing Day, bringing him in less than two weeks before. Bussey decided to stay home.

Grade: B – There's no doubt LSU attacked where it's thin on the depth chart with the 2024 class. But missing on some players like Bussey, and in-state talent Wardell Mack, kept the Tigers from hitting a grand slam this cycle.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Grading LSU football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Tigers fare?