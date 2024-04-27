Grading the Lions selection of RB Sione Vaki in fourth round

Immediately following the selection of Giovanni Manu, GM Brad Holmes continued his assertive approach by orchestrating another trade in the fourth round to acquire the versatile Sione Vaki. The Lions relinquished their fifth-round pick (164), sixth-round pick (201), and a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for the fourth-round pick (132) and sixth-round pick (210).

The Lions’ interest in Vaki was no secret, as they viewed him as a potential Swiss Army knife for the team. While many scouts labeled him as a safety during the draft process, the Lions envisioned him as a running back, a perspective emphasized during his visit with OC Ben Johnson and RB coach Scottie Montgomery in Detroit.

With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery solidifying the Lions’ running back room, Vaki could carve out a niche role beyond that. His value may primarily lie in his contributions on special teams, where his skills as both a safety and a return specialist could prove invaluable.

Given the evolving nature of NFL kickoff rules, Vaki’s versatility makes him an intriguing prospect, capable of filling multiple roles on the field. While the Lions primarily see him as a running back, he could also provide depth at safety if necessary, although he may require some coaching to refine his route recognition and tackling techniques, having struggled with missed tackles in the past.

The cost to move up for Vaki was deemed reasonable by the Lions, who believe he can make an immediate impact across all three phases of the game. How the Lions choose to utilize him will be closely watched, but there’s little doubt about the potential value Vaki brings to Detroit with his versatility and multifaceted skill set.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire