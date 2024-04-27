Grading the Lions selection of OT Giovanni Manu in fourth round

The Detroit Lions, originally slated for a later pick in the NFL Draft, orchestrated a trade-up in the fourth round led by GM Brad Holmes, securing OT Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia by sending the New York Jets a 2025 third-round pick.

Manu, standing at an imposing 6-foot-8 and weighing 352 pounds, garnered attention for his exceptional athleticism, particularly remarkable for his size. His experience as a full-time starter, initially earning the left tackle role as a freshman and demonstrating versatility by playing guard, underscores his potential impact at the tackle position in the NFL.

While acknowledging Manu as a project, the Lions have the luxury of time to nurture his development, potentially deploying him as a swing tackle given the team’s thin offensive line depth. With guidance from Hank Fraley, renowned for his role in elevating the Lions’ offensive line, Manu has the opportunity to flourish.

Despite concerns surrounding Manu’s late surge in the draft process, his numerous Top-30 visits, including with the Lions, underscored his value as a prospect worth pursuing. While the trade-up cost of a future third-round pick may seem steep, the Lions viewed it as a worthwhile investment to secure Manu’s potential.

Although Manu may initially see limited playing time, his considerable potential and existing intangibles position him as a valuable asset with the proper coaching and development. While some may have viewed him as an undrafted free agent prospect, the Lions recognized his talent and were determined to secure him, emphasizing their conviction in his future contributions to the team.

Grade: C

